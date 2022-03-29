Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April

Amazon Prime Video Ireland has been busy preparing the best new content for April, and they did not disappoint.

From the release of highly anticipated Western thriller Outer Range, to the second season of Luxe Listings Sydney, this list looks extremely binge-able.

Take a look at all the new content coming to Prime Video next month:

TV Series

Luxe Listings Sydney: Season 2 (April 1) — Luxe Listings Sydney follows four elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cut throat markets in the world: Sydney, Australia. Money never sleeps, and these agents will stop at nothing to deliver the best results for their clients.

— Luxe Listings Sydney follows four elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cut throat markets in the world: Sydney, Australia. Money never sleeps, and these agents will stop at nothing to deliver the best results for their clients. Hacks: Season 1 (April 1) — HBO Max’s Emmy-winning series Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian who is trying to salvage her waning career, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old television writer.

— HBO Max’s Emmy-winning series Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian who is trying to salvage her waning career, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old television writer. The Big Bang Theory: Season 1-12 (April 1) — The popular American sitcom series about brilliant but socially awkward physicists comes to Prime Video.

Outer Range: Season 1 (April 15) — New Western thriller series Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

— New Western thriller series Outer Range Outer Range Ten Percent: Season 1 (April 28) — Inspired by the acclaimed French original series Dix Pour Cent, known as Call My Agent!, Ten Percent retains the essence of the French original but is relocated to a London talent agency, where agents scramble to keep their A-list clients happy and business afloat after the sudden death of their founder.

Undone: Season 2 (April 29) — This genre-bending animated dramedy explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar), a 28 year old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral). After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time and tries to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) death.

Films

The Women, 2008 (April 1) — A wealthy New Yorker wrestles with the decision to leave her cheating husband, as she and her friends discover that women really can have it all.

— A wealthy New Yorker wrestles with the decision to leave her cheating husband, as she and her friends discover that women really can have it all. Joe Bell, 2020 (April 1) — The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

All the Old Knives (April 8) — When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. The characters are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal.

It Takes Three (April 15) — When the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style.

— When the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style. The Day the Earth Stood Still, 2008 (April 15) — In this remake of the 1951 classic science fiction film, an alien visitor and his giant robot counterpart visit Earth.

Jack & Jill, 2011 (April 16) — Family guy Jack Sadelstein (Adam Sandler) prepares for the Thanksgiving visit of his fraternal twin sister — the needy, and passive-aggressive Jill, who then refuses to leave.

— Family guy Jack Sadelstein (Adam Sandler) prepares for the Thanksgiving visit of his fraternal twin sister — the needy, and passive-aggressive Jill, who then refuses to leave. The Island, 2005 (April 27) — A man living in a futuristic sterile colony questions his existence when his friend is chosen to go to the Island, the last uncontaminated place on earth.

— A man living in a futuristic sterile colony questions his existence when his friend is chosen to go to the Island, the last uncontaminated place on earth. I Love America (April 29) — This new French Amazon Original movie follows the adventures of Lisa (Sophie Marceau), a single woman who decides to take a chance on love again by catapulting her life from Paris to Los Angeles. From awkward dates to a surprise encounter with John (Colin Woodell), Lisa will understand that the journey to love is a journey towards herself and forgiveness of her first love: her mother.

The Ugly Truth, 2009 (April 30) — An uptight television producer (Katherine Heigl) takes control of a morning show segment on modern relationships hosted by a misogynistic man (Gerard Butler).

More upcoming content

Bosch: Legacy (May 6) — A spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original, Bosch, the first season of Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. Bosch: Legacy will premiere May 6 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

— A spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original, Bosch, the first season of Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. Bosch: Legacy will premiere May 6 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. Night Sky (May 20) — T his poignant new drama series follows Irene and Franklin York, who have kept secret a chamber that leads to a deserted planet. But the arrival of a young man upends their quiet existence.

The Boys: Season 3 (June) — The Emmy-nominated global hit drama series about superheroes returns to Prime Video in June.

— The Emmy-nominated global hit drama series about superheroes returns to Prime Video in June. Gifted & Black (Coming Soon) — Inspired by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s music phenomenon Verzuz, this feature-length documentary will explore the powerful traditions of Black music to connect how Black music went from the plantation to the Pulitzer Prize.