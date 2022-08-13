Here’s what will join Netflix this week – including the highly anticipated ‘The Next 365 Days’

Although Netflix is falling behind in its subscribe race with Disney+, there is no shortage of new films and shows joining the platform.

From a new true crime series, to the highly anticipated ‘The Next 365 Days’, there’s something new for everyone as the Irish weather begins to take a turn for the worse.

Take a look at what’s arriving on Netflix this week:

The Next 365 Days

The highly anticipated second sequel to ‘365 Days’ will hit the streaming platform on August 19.

The franchise was originally released on June 7, 2020, and followed by ‘365 Days: This Day’ on April 27, 2022.

Massimo and Lauren is up in the air as they work to overcome trust issues, while Nacho works to pull them apart.

Look Both Ways

‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart will take centre stage in Netflix’s new comedy drama ‘Look Both Ways’.

Natalie’s life is flipped upside down after she takes a pregnancy test – what will love and life bring to her?

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on August 17.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

Netflix’s new true crime film ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ will tell the story of American footballer Manti Te’o.

His football career showed promise until a secret, online relationship sent his life and career spiralling.

‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ will drop on Netflix on August 16.

Echoes

The limited psychological mystery series ‘Echoes’ will join the streaming platform on August 19.

In a darker twist on ‘The Parent Trap’, identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years.

When one sister disappears, both of their lives begin falling apart.

The Girl in the Mirror

Alma loses her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates.

The series will follow her attempts to unravel the events of that fatal day and rediscover her identity.

‘The Girl in the Mirror’ will join Netflix on August 19.