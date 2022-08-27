Here’s what will join Netflix this week – including the ‘awkward’ reality show Dated & Related

Netflix have a lot of newness in store for viewers this week!

From the highly anticipated “awkward” series Dated & Related, to chilling true-crime stories, there’s something for everyone.

Take a look at some of the TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform:

I AM A KILLER (Season 3)

I AM A KILLER is a chilling true-crime docuseries which shows death row inmates telling their stories.

There are already two seasons available on the streaming platform to binge watch.

Season 3 of the docuseries will join Netflix on August 30.



The fourth season of S.W.A.T will hit Netflix on September 1.

The hit series, which stars Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore, follows the action-packed lives of the LAPD.

There are currently five seasons of the show, and the sixth is due for release in October.

Deceit

Deceit is based on the 1992 true story of a controversial undercover operation carried out by police in southwest London.

Undercover officer Lizzie James courts a suspect in the hunt for a serial killer.

Deceit will air on Netflix on August 31.

Dated & Related

Dated & Related, hosted by Too Hot To Handle star Melinda Berry, will see pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.

The official synopsis teases: “Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

Dated & Related will hit Netflix on September 2.

Devil in Ohio

Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee in Devil in Ohio.

Her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

Devil in Ohio will arrive on Netflix on September 2.