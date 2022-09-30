Here’s what is leaving Netflix UK in October 2022

Some of our favourite flicks are leaving Netflix next month.

We’ve rounded up all the TV shows and movies being taken off the streaming giant in October 2022, so you can binge them before it’s too late.

Take a look:

October 1

26 Years (2012)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

About Last Night (2014)

Agyaat (2009)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Anatomy (2000)

Anjaan (2014)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Austin Powers Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Body of Lies (2008)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Cast Away (2000)

Company of Heroes (2013)

Contagion (2011)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delhi 6 (2009)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dev. D (2009)

The Diesel (2018)

Due Date (2010)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Enough (2002)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot Hgh (1 Season)

Fight Club (1999)

Food Wars! (1 Season)

Fracture (2007)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Ghost Patrol (2016)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 2 (1981)

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Hot Date (2018)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

I Love You (2016)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

In Good Company (2010)

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Journey of an African Colony (2021)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portait (2017)

Jumper (2008)

Kaminey (2009)

Khoobsurat (2014)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismatt Konnection (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Knowing (2009)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Kurbaan (2009)

Limitless (2017)

Lost & Found Music Studios (2016)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love You to Death (2019)

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Marley & Me (2008)

Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014)

Mugamoodi (2012)

Muran (2011)

My Friend Pinto (2011)

Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Offspring (2017)

Pablo (1 Season)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Phantom (2015)

Pizza (2014)

Race (2008)

Race 2 (2013)

The Rite (2011)

Rocks (2019)

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

Spider-Man (2002)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Thaandavam (2012)

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)

The Town (2010)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

Udaan (2010)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vettai (2012)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

We Are Family (2010)

What’s Your Number (2011)

The Women (2008)

October 2

Banana (1 Season)

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

White Teeth (1 Season)

October 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

October 4

The Goldfinch (2019)

October 6

Inheritance (2020)

Kidnap (2017)

October 9

Fargo (3 Seasons)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

October 10

Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus” (2019)

October 11

Joker (2019)

October 13

The Eve (2018)

October 14

40 and Single (2018)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Top End Wedding (2019)

October 15

Beautiful Gong Shim (1 Season)

Doctors (1 Season)

Don’t Dare to Dream (1 Season)

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (2017)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (1 Season)

The Others (2001)

Rooftop Prince (1 Season)

Secret Garden (1 Season)

Singapore (1960)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Suspicious Partner (2017)

Ujala (1959)

Unfaithful (2002)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

Yong Pal (1 Season)

You Are Beautiful (1 Season)

October 16

Before 30 (2015)

The Game Changers (2019)

October 18

Monkart (1 Season)

Verses of Love 2 (2017)

October 19

The Girl Who Sees Scents (1 Season)

Wedding Unplanned (2017)

October 20

Four Hours at the Capitol (2021)

Lockout (2012)

October 21

You’re All Surrounded (1 Season)

October 22

Results (2015)

October 23

Doctor John (1 Season)

Dr. Romantic (1 Season)

Hot Stove League (1 Season)

VIP (1 Season)

October 24

Hemlock Grove (3 Season)

October 26

Pinocchio (1 Season)