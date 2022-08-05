Here’s what is leaving Netflix this month

A host of TV shows and movies are leaving Netflix in the coming weeks.

The popular streaming giant have already removed popular films such as Eat Pray Love and Sex and the City 2 from their platform this month, as well as binge-worthy shows like Don’t Tell The Bride.

Here’s what has left Netflix so far in August, and what is leaving in the next few weeks:

August 1

2 States (2014)

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Annie (2014)

Baaghi (2016)

Black Mass (2015)

The Blind Christ (2016)

Blitz (2011)

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

Booty Call (1977)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cardboard Gangsters (2016)

Chaos (2005)

Children of God (1994)

Chillar Party (2011)

Cocaine (2005)

Comes a Bright Day (2012)

Creed (2015)

The Crush (1993)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Fartsa (2015)

Fashion (2008)

Fitoor (2016)

Fiza (2000)

Get Hard (2015)

Ghostbusters (2016)

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018)

Guzaarish (2010)

Haider (2014)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Highway (2014)

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Interview with a Serial Killer (2008)

The Island (2005)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Judge (2014)

Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love? (2011)

Locust (2014)

Main aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009)

The Mask (1994)

Miss Bala (2019)

Miss Potter (2006)

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Munich (2005)

The Nightengale (2018)

Out of Purnace (2013)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Peacemaker (1997)

FK (2014)

Primal Fear (1996)

Raajneeti (2010)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Real Crime: Diamond Geezers (2008)

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan (2012)

RocknRolla (2008)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Saw 3 (2006)

Serendipity (2001)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Solomon Kane (2009)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tamasha (2015)

Tammy (2014)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Time and Tide (2000)

Tommy (1975)

Triple Threat (2019)

Troy (2004)

Un plus une (2015)

Vacation (2015)

World Trade Center (2006)

Young Guns 2 (1990)

August 2

Don’t Tell the Bride (1 Season)

Spaced (2 Seasons)

August 3

’71 (2014)

Can You Keep a Secret (2019)

The Hole (2001)

August 4

Cocaine Coast (1 Season)

The Night Clerk (2020)

August 5

Enter the Warriors Gate (2016)

Sin City (2019)

August 6

The Hunt (2020)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

The Photograph (2020)

Screwball (2018)

August 7

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

August 8

Confessions of a Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (2019)

The Governor (1 Season)

I Called Him Morgan (2016)

Kursk: The Last Mission (2018)

Psychopath with Piers Morgan (2019)

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Season 1)

August 9

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey (2011)

Polaroid (2019)

August 11

Nocturna (2016)

The Pianist (2002)

August 12

Chocolate City: Vegas Strip (2017)

The Smurfs (1 Collection)

August 13

Calum von Moger: Unbroken (2019)

Hellsing Ultimate (Season 1)

The Kill Team (2019)

August 14

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia (2020)

Nigerian Prince (2018)

The Outcasts (Season 1)

August 15

20 Minutes (2013)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Bride Wars (2009)

Dere: An African Tale (2016)

Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Flying Monkeys (2013)

For Here or to Go? 92015)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Marriage Palace (2018)

My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)

Real Crime: Supermarket Heist (2010)

Saavat (2019)

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

August 16

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)

Drifters (4 Seasons)

Hannibal (2001)

Pitch Black (2000)

Scarface (1983)

Star Boot Sale (Season 1)

Van Helsing (2004)

August 17

Battlebots (2 Seasons)

Islands of Faith (2018)

The Most Unknown (2018)

QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 1) N

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2 Seasons)

August 18

Meet the In-Laws (2017)

August 19

Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

August 20

Blue Story (2019)

Despite the Falling Snow (2016)

August 22

Ojos in d’House (2013)

August 23

Mayday Life (2019)

Tomb Raider (2018)

August 24

Fish Tank (2009)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Wuthering Heights (2011)

August 25

I See You (2019)

Suffragette (2015)

Wheel of Fortune (3 Seasons)

August 26

The Arbitration (2016)

Buster’s Mal Heart (2016)

Couple of Days (2016)

Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015)

Los Herederos (2015)

Taxi Driver (2015)

The Visit (2015)

When Love Happens (2014)

August 27

Like a Boss (2020)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

August 28

Dark Waters (2019)

Droppin’ Cash: Los Angeles (2019) N

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Spider in the Web (2019)

August 30

Best Dog India (2021)

August 31

The Blind Side (2009)