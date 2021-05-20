Movies including The Hangover and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging are leaving the streaming giant in June

Here’s what is leaving Netflix next month

Next month, Netflix are removing a host of movies and TV shows from their streaming platform.

That means there’s only a few days left to binge watch some of your favourites, including Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging or The Hangover franchise.

Here’s what is leaving Netflix in June:

June 1

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)

A Private War (2018)

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Annabelle (2014)

B.A. Pass (2013)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barnyard (2006)

Beach Rats (2017)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Bloodsport (1988)

Christmas Made to Order (2018)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

Dreamgirls (2006) Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972) Friday (1995) Galaxy of Terror (1981) Galaxy Quest (1999) Get Hard (2015) Hearts in Atlantis (2001) The Hole in the Ground (2019) Hotel for Dogs (2009) I Am Ali (2014) Inception (2010) Invaders from Mars (1986) The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director’s Cut (1977) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)



Jose Jose, el principe de la cancion (2018) Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Little Giants (1994) Los heroes del Mal (2015) Love Is a Story (2015) Mean Girls 2 (2011) Menace II Society (1993) Mid90s (2018) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) Mountain (2017) My Christmas Inn (2018) Natsamrat – Asa Nat Hone Nahi (2016) No Country for Old Men (2007)



Outnumbered (4 Seasons)

Pan (2015)

Raja Rsaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Ronin (1998)

Satan & Adam (2018)

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

Species (1998)

Speed Kills (2018)

Spy Time (2015)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Titan Games (2019)

True Grit (2010)

Two Weeks (2006)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Wishmaster (1997)

Zombeavers (2014)

June 2

Contract (2008)

Dear Dad (2016)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

I Am (2010)

Mother Goose Club (1 Season)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

June 3

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Wish Man (2019)

June 4

Bangkok Bachelors (1 Season)

The Gunman (2015)

June 6

Best Neighbors (2014)

Farce (2017)

Freezer’s Campaign (2016)

From Japan to Egypt (2017)

The Front Runner (2018)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover Part 2 (2011)

The Hangover Part 3 (2013)

It’s Okay, Buddy (2017)

Ms. Mammy (2012)

The Republic of Imbaba (2015)

Sameer Abu Alneel (2013)

Step Outside (2018)

The Thief and the Imbecile (2013)

June 7

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Dirt (2017)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

June 8

A New Capitalism (2017)

June 10

Black Butterfly (2017)

Black Snow (2017)

Destination Wedding (2018)

LEGO Friends: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

June 11

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)

Q Ball (2019)

June 12

Addicted to Life (2014)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2015)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2 (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3 (2017)

Magnetic (2018)

June 13

The Ant’s Scream (2010)

The Cell (2017)

Convict (2014)

Filmflam (2016)

The Right One (2011)

Savage Raghda (2018)

Welcome to Marwen (2018)

June 14

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Humsafar (2011)

The Karate Kid (1984)

LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)

Memory Games (2018)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Red Corner (1997)

Red Dwarf (8 Seasons)

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (Season 1)