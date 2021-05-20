Here’s what is leaving Netflix next month

Next month, Netflix are removing a host of movies and TV shows from their streaming platform.
That means there’s only a few days left to binge watch some of your favourites, including Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging or The Hangover franchise.
Here’s what is leaving Netflix in June:
June 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
- A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)
- A Private War (2018)
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)
- Annabelle (2014)
- B.A. Pass (2013)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Beach Rats (2017)
- Black Man White Skin (2015)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Christmas Made to Order (2018)
- Christmas Wonderland (2018)
- Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)
- Death Wish 3 (1985)
- Dharmakshetra (2014)
- Dreamgirls (2006)
- Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972)
- Friday (1995)
- Galaxy of Terror (1981)
- Galaxy Quest (1999)
- Get Hard (2015)
- Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
- The Hole in the Ground (2019)
- Hotel for Dogs (2009)
- I Am Ali (2014)
- Inception (2010)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director’s Cut (1977)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
- Jose Jose, el principe de la cancion (2018)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Little Giants (1994)
- Los heroes del Mal (2015)
- Love Is a Story (2015)
- Mean Girls 2 (2011)
- Menace II Society (1993)
- Mid90s (2018)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mountain (2017)
- My Christmas Inn (2018)
- Natsamrat – Asa Nat Hone Nahi (2016)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Outnumbered (4 Seasons)
- Pan (2015)
- Raja Rsaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)
- Ronin (1998)
- Satan & Adam (2018)
- #Selfie (2014)
- #Selfie 69 (2016)
- Species (1998)
- Speed Kills (2018)
- Spy Time (2015)
- Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)
- Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
- The Titan Games (2019)
- True Grit (2010)
- Two Weeks (2006)
- Unfinished Business (2015)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Zombeavers (2014)
June 2
- Contract (2008)
- Dear Dad (2016)
- Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)
- I Am (2010)
- Mother Goose Club (1 Season)
- War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)
- Zubaan (2015)
June 3
- The 24 Hour War (2016)
- Wish Man (2019)
June 4
- Bangkok Bachelors (1 Season)
- The Gunman (2015)
June 6
- Best Neighbors (2014)
- Farce (2017)
- Freezer’s Campaign (2016)
- From Japan to Egypt (2017)
- The Front Runner (2018)
- Gloria Bell (2019)
- The Hangover (2009)
- The Hangover Part 2 (2011)
- The Hangover Part 3 (2013)
- It’s Okay, Buddy (2017)
- Ms. Mammy (2012)
- The Republic of Imbaba (2015)
- Sameer Abu Alneel (2013)
- Step Outside (2018)
- The Thief and the Imbecile (2013)
June 7
- Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Dirt (2017)
- Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
June 8
- A New Capitalism (2017)
June 10
- Black Butterfly (2017)
- Black Snow (2017)
- Destination Wedding (2018)
- LEGO Friends: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)
June 11
- LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)
- Q Ball (2019)
June 12
- Addicted to Life (2014)
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2015)
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2 (2016)
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3 (2017)
- Magnetic (2018)
June 13
- The Ant’s Scream (2010)
- The Cell (2017)
- Convict (2014)
- Filmflam (2016)
- The Right One (2011)
- Savage Raghda (2018)
- Welcome to Marwen (2018)
June 14
- Five Feet Apart (2019)
- Humsafar (2011)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)
- Memory Games (2018)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Red Dwarf (8 Seasons)
- Zindagi Gulzar Hai (Season 1)
