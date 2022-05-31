Here’s what is leaving Netflix in June 2022

It’s the last day of May, which means it’s the last time you will be able to watch some of your favourite TV shows and films on Netflix.

The streaming giant are removing some popular titles from their platform to make room for some brand new flicks.

Here’s what is leaving Netflix in June:

June 1

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

American Outlaws (2001)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (12 Seasons)

Bad Blood (2 Seasons)

Bad Education (3 Seasons)

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same (2012)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Boogeyman (2005)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Click & Collect (2018)

Colombiana (2011)

Destruction: Las Vegas (2013)

Dinosaur King (2 Seasons)

Dream/Killer (2015)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)

Godzilla (1998)

How to Stage a Coup (2017)

The Hungover Games (2014)

III Smoking Barrels (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Lens (2015)

The Love Punch (2013)

March Comes in Like a Lion (1 Season)

Married to Medicine (2013)

Material (2012)

Maya Memsaab (1992)

Michael Lost and Found (2015)

Morvern Callar (2002)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Obsessed (2009)

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019)

One Chance (2014)

Outpost (2007)

Pedal the World (2015)

Prince (1969)

Qila (1998)

The Queen (1968)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2 Seasons)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Smoke & Mirrors (2016)

Splash and Bubble (2 Seasons)

Summoned (2013)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Your Name (2016)

June 2

Count Arthur Strong (2017)

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Top Coppers (1 Season)

June 3

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

June 5

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

The Wishing Tree (2017)

June 6

Horrid Henry’s Wild Weekend (2020)

June 7

Healer (1 Season)

Only the Animals (2019)

Stage Mother (2020)

Strange but True (2019)

June 10

28 Moons (1 Season)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Magic Phone (1 Season)

My Little Baby (1 Season)

Seberg (2019)

Singles Villa (2015)

Under the Black Moonlight (2016)

June 11

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Man to Man (1 Season)

June 13

4th Republic (2019)

June 14

Black Water: Abyss (2020)

Blood (1 Season)

Kanayu Variyam (2017)

Oh My Venus (1 Season)

June 15

Anger Management (2003)

Charite (1 Season)

Charite at War (1 Season)

Gunshot (2018)

Hereditary (2018)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Luckee (1 Season)

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things (2016)

Roll Red Roll (2018)

The Russian Revolution (2017)

Song One (2014)

June 16

Lovely Horribly (2018)

My Fellow Citizens (1 Season)

June 17

Gemini Man (2019)

Riding Faith (2020)

Waves

June 18

The Grudge (2020)

June 19

Elevator Baby (2019)

Plus One (2019)

June 21

Dangal (1 Season)

La Boheme (2017)

The Nutcracker (2018)

June 22

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

The Twins Effect 2 (2004)

June 24

Freaks (2018)

Line of Duty (2019)

June 25

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Good Burger (1997)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Vivah (2006)

June 26

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 (2018)

June 27

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (2020)

June 29

Scare Tactics (2 Seasons)

June 30

Glee (6 Seasons)

Zoo (3 Seasons)