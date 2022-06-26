Here’s what is leaving Netflix in July 2022

There’s only a few days left to watch some of your favourite shows and movies on Netflix, as many of them are being removed from the platform in July.

From classic films such as the Great Gatsy and The Da Vinci Code, to family favourites including Shark Tale and Hotel Transylvania, we’ve rounded up everything leaving Netflix next month.

Take a look:

July 1st

10 jours en or (2012)

100% Wolf (2020)

Abe (2019)

Amrapli (1966)

Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bo Burnham: what. (2013)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Cats (2019)

The Change-Up (2011)

Code Red (2013)

Contratiempo (2016)

The Countess & The Russian Billionaire (2020)

Crash Pad (2017)

Criminal (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deewana Main Deewana (2013)

District 9 (2009)

Everest (2015)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Half Brothers (2020)

Hardball (2001)

Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchopia (2018)

Hondros (2017)

Hook (1991)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Am Kalam (2010)

Identity Thief (2013)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Jarhead (2005)

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Katt Williams: Kattpaclypse (2012)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Liar’s Dice (2013)

Masterchef (2 Seasons)

Masterchef: Celebrity (2 Seasons)

Masterchef: The Professionals (2 Seasons)

Matilda (1996)

Me Before You (2016)

The Missing (2003)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

My Perfect Romance (2018)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Namastey London (2007)

On the Job (2013)

The Other Guys (2010)

Panic Room (2002)

The Parts You Lose (2019)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Professor (1962)

Proxima (2019)

Record of Grancrest War (1 Season)

Redemption (2019)

Rev (2020)

Saint Frances (2020)

Say I Do (2004)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

Shark Tale (2004)

Single Wives (2018)

Sommore: Chandelier Status (2013)

Soul Robbers (2015)

Stepmom (1998)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Superbad (2007)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

The Tenth Man (2016)

The To Do List (2013)

Total Recall (2012)

Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

The Vigil (2020)

What We Started (2017)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

Zip And Zap And The Captains Island (2016)

Zoo (2018)

July 2nd

Chewing Gum (2 Seasons)

Humans (3 Seasons)

July 3rd

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2018)

Sugar Rush (2019)

July 4th

Cristina (2016)

July 5th

Only (2019)

July 7th

Diamond Lover (1 Season)

I Am Woman (2019)

July 9th

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

July 10th

1917 (2019)

Hole in the Wall (2016)

Night Hunter (2018)

Your Excellency (2019)

July 11th

The Descent (2005)

Rush (2013)

July 12th

PILI Fantasy: War of the Dragons (2019)

July 13th

Broken Law (2020)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

Romina (2018)

Sputnik (2020)

July 14th

The Duchess (2008)

July 15th

A Few Good Men (1992)

The Accountant (2016)

Anonhana: The Flower We Saw That Day (1 Season)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bogda (2018)

The Brave (2019)

Cold Feet (2019)

Desperado (1995)

Dolittle (2020)

Dunkirk (2017)

Epic Movie (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

GRANBLUE FANTASY the Animation (1 Season)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Greed (2019)

Guess Who (2005)

High Crimes (2002)

Justice League (2017)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Rock the Kabush (2015)

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015)

Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020)

Sully (2016)

Sylvia (2018)

Wonder Woman (2017)

July 16th

Crashing (1 Season)

July 17th

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

The Millions (2019)

Scream (2 Seasons)

Uncertain Glory (2017)

July 18th

Attack the Block (2011)

Cockneys vs Zombies (2012)

Enduring Love (2004)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)