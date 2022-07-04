Paramount+ officially launched in Ireland last month.

There is a host of hit TV shows and movies already available to stream on the platform, with many more titles joining in the coming weeks.

Here’s what is dropping on Paramount+ this month:

July 1

Mission Impossible (1,2 & 3)

These films follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his mission to uncover the mole who has framed him for the murders of his entire IMF team.

The Good Wife

Alicia Florrick deals with life and caring for her two children after her husband Peter, a former state’s attorney, is imprisoned for a sex and corruption scandal.

July 15:

Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons

‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ will uncover the secrets of the Victoria’s Secret empire and ask thought-provoking questions on the influence of fashion and advertising on our lives.

This series chronicles the untold history behind the iconic brand. How the retailer that once defined our culture’s definition of sex and beauty with images of Angels splashed across its catalogues suffered a turbulent fall from grace, with its CEO Les Wexner embroiled in scandal with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is revealed through an in-depth examination.

July 18:

ICarly (S2)



Based on the original hit sitcom, iCarly follows Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends as they navigate work, love and their family in their 20s.

The 10-episode second season picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel.”

Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

July 21:

The Thing About Pam



Starring Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer, this true-crime, limited series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her.

Russ was later exonerated, but this brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam (Zellweger).

I Love That for You



Inspired by true events, this new comedy follows childhood leukaemia survivor Joanna Gold as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host.

Shedding her “cancer girl” label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol, the charismatic star of the network.

But when a little white lie to her boss turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.

July 25:

Girl, Taken

This documentary follows the story of Celeste and Morne Nurse, whose baby daughter Zephany was stolen from hospital three days after her birth in Cape Town, April 1997.

For 17 years, the devastated couple searched for Zephany, regularly making media appeals, hiring private detectives and following false leads.

Then in 2015, their second daughter Cassidy enrolled in a new school, where other pupils pointed out how an older pupil Miche Solomon looked very much like Zephany.

July 26:

Flowers in the Attic



This film weaves the twisted story of the Dollanganger kids who, after the unexpected death of their father, are asked by their mother Corrine to stay hidden in the attic of their wealthy grandparents’ mansion so she can reclaim the family fortune.

July 27:

Petals on the Wind



A woman is forced to face her hidden feelings when she returns to the house where she was held captive to confront her grandmother and get revenge on her mother.

July 28:

If There be Thorns:



Christopher and Cathy live together with Cathy’s two sons, who have no idea of the true nature of their parent’s relationship. When a woman moves in next door, Christopher learns it is Corrine, and long-hidden secrets are revealed.

July 29:

Seeds of Yesterday:



A tale of two half-brothers with little in common. One has come into great wealth, and has built a mansion, while the other is a dancer like his father.

Scream 5



Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

July 30:

Honor Society



Honor’s sole focus is getting into Harvard. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a plan to take down her top three competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition.