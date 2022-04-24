Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week – including the final ever episodes of Ozark

This week’s Netflix line-up includes the final ever episodes of the popular crime-drama series Ozark.

A gripping Marilyn Monroe documentary, a steamy new film, and a BBC thriller are also joining the streaming giant this week.

Take a look at what’s coming to Netflix in the coming days:

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 27.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: “This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her inner circle.”

“Long-unheard talks with John Huston and Hollywood’s elite help piece together Marilyn Monroe’s life and untimely death.”

365 Days: This Day

365 Days: This Day, which is the sequel to 365 Days, will follow Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is back with handsome mob boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) and erotic sparks fly between them.

The new chapter in Laura and Massimo’s relationship includes more steamy encounters along with bitter jealousy and dangerous betrayals as their new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

Lots of the the characters from the first film are returning such as Laura’s best friend and confidante, Olga (Magdalena Lamparska) and Don Massimo’s trusted lieutenant, Domenico (Otar Saralidze) – along with new additions like the handsome newcomer, Nacho (Simone Susinna).

This film joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 27.

The Nest

The Nest is an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want.

A wealthy couple and a teenage girl make a pact that will change all of their lives forever, in this five-part drama from Bafta and RTS Award-winning writer Nicole Taylor.

It joins Netflix on Thursday, April 28.

Ozark (Season 4, Part 2)

Part two of the fourth and final season of Ozark joins Netflix on Friday, April 29.

The popular crime drama series – starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney – sees a financial advisor turned money launderer relocate his family to rural Missouri, where they become entangled with local criminals.

“The end justifies the means,” Netflix teased about the final episodes.

Grace and Frankie

For 7 years, two unlikely friends made us laugh, made us cry, and made us question what it means to act your age.

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 29.

Inside Missguided

One of Britain’s biggest fast-fashion brands lets cameras behind the scenes to see what life is like for their young, female-dominated workforce at their offices in the heart of Manchester.

Inside Missguided joins Netflix on Friday, April 29.