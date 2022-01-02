Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

Want to know what’s joining Netflix this week?

We’ve rounded up our top picks of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming giant in the next few days.

Take a look:

The Gentlemen

This 2019 film stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

It’s about an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes — including bribery and blackmail — from shady characters who want to steal his domain.

The Gentlemen joins Netflix on Monday, January 3rd.

The Nest

Life for an entrepreneur (played by Jude Law) and his American family begin to take a twisted turn after moving into an English country manor in this 2020 drama film.

The Nest joins Netflix on Monday, January 3rd.

Ready Steady Cook

The Ready Steady Cook reboot, hosted by Rylan Clark, comes to Netflix on Wednesday, January 5th.

The popular BBC series sees gourmet chefs race the clock to create appetizing recipes from mystery ingredients.

Deadly Cuts

Victoria Smurfit, Angeline Ball, Ericka Roe, Lauren Larkin, Shauna Higgins, Aidan McArdle and Pauline McLynn star in this new film.

It follows the stylists of a Dublin hair salon who become accidental vigilantes as they take on a local gang threatening their community.

Deadly Cuts joins Netflix on Thursday, January 6th.

Hype House

Get an inside look at social media’s most talked-about stars as they navigate love, fame and friendship while creating content and living together.

Hype House joins Netflix on Friday, January 7th.