Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

There is a lot of new content dropping on Netflix in the coming days.

This week’s lineup includes Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary and a new film about two convicts starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

Take a look at the list of what’s coming to Netflix this week:

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends is a multi-comic special hosted and curated by the SNL comedian.

Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock , Dave Sirus.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends airs on Netflix on Monday, June 13th.

Halftime

HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes global superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

Halftime airs on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14th.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara.

Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend comes to Netflix Wednesday, June 15th.

God’s Favourite Idiot

In God’s Favourite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God.

Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

God’s Favourite Idiot drops on Netflix on Wednesday, June 15th.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

After receiving heart-breaking news, Sofie’s reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Love & Anarchy Season 2 will air on Netflix Thursday, June 16th.

Collision

Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord.

Collision comes to Netflix on Thursday, June 16th.

Spiderhead

In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs.

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

Spiderhead will drop on Netflix on Friday, June 17th.