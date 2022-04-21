Here’s what is coming to Netflix in May

As always, Netflix has a stacked list of new releases for next month.
Whether it’s the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things or a new true crime drama starring Bill Skarsgård, Netflix’s lineup next month promises to be a binge-worthy few weeks.
Here’s a list of all the new TV shows and movies joining the platform next month:
TV Shows
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Season 2 (May 2) — The latest season of the spin-off from the educational children’s animation series joins Netflix on May 2.
- El Marginal, Season 5 (May 4) — The Argentine crime drama returns for its fifth and final run.
- Summertime, Season 3 (May 4) — The Italian drama, inspired by Federico Moccia’s novels, reaches its conclusion with its third season.
- The Circle, Season 4 (May 4) — The fourth outing for the US version of the hit reality series, which originated on Channel 4 in the UK, will join Netflix on May 4.
- Blood Sisters, Season 1 (May 5) — The first Netflix original series from Nigeria will follow two best friends who go on the run following the disappearance of a wealthy groom.
- The Pentaverate, Season 1 (May 5) — This comedy series created by and starring Mike Myers will follow a journalist as he tries to uncover the truth about a secret society.
- The Sound of Magic, Season 1 (May 6) — This Korean drama series is about a magician who lives in an abandoned theme park and makes troubles disappear for a disenchanted teenager.
- Welcome to Eden, Season 1 (May 6) — This Spanish-language sci-fi series is set on a luxury island that turns out to be far more sinister than a group of invited partygoers had imagined.
- 42 Days of Darkness, Season 1 (May 11) — This Chilean mystery drama is about a woman who must race against time to find her sister, who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.
- The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 1 (May 13) — In David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, an LA defence attorney works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car.
- Vampire in the Garden, Season 1 (May 16) — This anime series is set in a dystopian future in which humans have lost a battle with vampires.
- The Future Diary, Season 2 (May 17) — The Japanese dating reality show returns for a second run.
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Season 1 (May 19) — This spin-off from the hit animated film follows the exploits of a baby with a high-powered job at Baby Corp headquarters.
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Season 2 (May 23) — The animated series returns for its latest run.
- Somebody Feed Phil, Season 5 (May 25) — The latest run of the documentary series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal as he embarks on a worldwide eating tour.
- Stranger Things, Season 4: Volume 1 (May 27) — The nostalgic sci-fi series finally returns after almost three years. In Volume 1 of the two-part series, events in Hawkins and beyond will become increasingly strange…
Films
- Against the Sun, 2014 (May 1) — This survival drama tells the true WWII story about three US Navy airmen who become stranded on a tiny life raft after crashing their torpedo bomber.
- Paycheck, 2003 (May 1) — John Woo’s sci-fi action film based on a Philip K Dick short story is about an amnesiac who tries to piece his past together while on the run from the police.
- Piranha, 2010 (May 1) — This comedy horror film follows events after a swarm of ancient piranhas is released during a dramatic earthquake.
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (May 3) — This original feature documentary shows free diver Johanna Nordblad attempt to break the world record for distance travelled under ice in one breath.
- Clark (May 5) — Bill Skarsgård stars in this true-crime drama about notorious Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson, who inspired the term Stockholm Syndrome.
- Along for the Ride (May 6) — This is a teen drama film about a reclusive girl whose outlook on life is changed when she meets a fellow insomniac, with whom she begins to embark on late-night excursions.
- Marmaduke (May 6) — This animated film is about a big-hearted Great Dane who is always in trouble but has ambitions to shine in the world of dog shows.
- Thar (May 6) — In this Indian Western thriller, a veteran cop sets out to prove himself when a grisly event occurs in his usually uneventful desert town.
- The Takedown (May 6) — This French language action-comedy film sees Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte star as police partners who have very little in common and must team up to solve a murder.
- Doctor Sleep, 2019 (May 7) — Based on Stephen King’s The Shining follow-up, Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson and follows an adult Danny Torrance as he struggles to overcome his traumatic past.
- Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man, 2018 (May 7) — This documentary explores the meteoric rise of the world’s richest man: Elon Musk.
- I’m in Love with My Car, 2017 (May 7) — This Italian documentary looks at the appeal of cars for humans and whether that appeal will overcome certain obstacles.
- Leaving Africa, 2015 (May 7) — This is a Finnish documentary that sees two women reflect on their friendship while promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda.
- Senior Year (May 13) — Rebel Wilson stars in this comedy as a former high school cheerleader who wakes up from a coma after 20 years and is desperate to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen.
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (May 19) — This documentary tells the story of Argentine photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, who was murdered in his homeland in 1997.
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (May 26) — The My Little Pony short joins Netflix on May 26.
Ad