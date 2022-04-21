Here’s what is coming to Netflix in May

As always, Netflix has a stacked list of new releases for next month.

Whether it’s the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things or a new true crime drama starring Bill Skarsgård, Netflix’s lineup next month promises to be a binge-worthy few weeks.

Here’s a list of all the new TV shows and movies joining the platform next month:

TV Shows

Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Season 2 (May 2) ⁠— The latest season of the spin-off from the educational children's animation series joins Netflix on May 2.

El Marginal, Season 5 (May 4) — The Argentine crime drama returns for its fifth and final run.

Summertime, Season 3 (May 4) — The Italian drama, inspired by Federico Moccia's novels, reaches its conclusion with its third season.

The Circle, Season 4 (May 4) — The fourth outing for the US version of the hit reality series, which originated on Channel 4 in the UK, will join Netflix on May 4.

Blood Sisters, Season 1 (May 5) — The first Netflix original series from Nigeria will follow two best friends who go on the run following the disappearance of a wealthy groom.

The Pentaverate, Season 1 (May 5) — This comedy series created by and starring Mike Myers will follow a journalist as he tries to uncover the truth about a secret society.

The Sound of Magic, Season 1 (May 6) — This Korean drama series is about a magician who lives in an abandoned theme park and makes troubles disappear for a disenchanted teenager.

Welcome to Eden, Season 1 (May 6) — This Spanish-language sci-fi series is set on a luxury island that turns out to be far more sinister than a group of invited partygoers had imagined.

42 Days of Darkness, Season 1 (May 11) — This Chilean mystery drama is about a woman who must race against time to find her sister, who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 1 (May 13) — In David E. Kelley's adaptation of Michael Connelly's 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, an LA defence attorney works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car.

Vampire in the Garden, Season 1 (May 16) — This anime series is set in a dystopian future in which humans have lost a battle with vampires.

This anime series is set in a dystopian future in which humans have lost a battle with vampires. The Future Diary, Season 2 (May 17) — The Japanese dating reality show returns for a second run.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Season 1 (May 19) — This spin-off from the hit animated film follows the exploits of a baby with a high-powered job at Baby Corp headquarters.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Season 2 (May 23) — The animated series returns for its latest run.

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 5 (May 25) — The latest run of the documentary series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal as he embarks on a worldwide eating tour.

The latest run of the documentary series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal as he embarks on a worldwide eating tour. Stranger Things, Season 4: Volume 1 (May 27) — The nostalgic sci-fi series finally returns after almost three years. In Volume 1 of the two-part series, events in Hawkins and beyond will become increasingly strange…

Films

Against the Sun, 2014 (May 1) — This survival drama tells the true WWII story about three US Navy airmen who become stranded on a tiny life raft after crashing their torpedo bomber.

Paycheck, 2003 (May 1) — John Woo's sci-fi action film based on a Philip K Dick short story is about an amnesiac who tries to piece his past together while on the run from the police.

Piranha, 2010 (May 1) — This comedy horror film follows events after a swarm of ancient piranhas is released during a dramatic earthquake.

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (May 3) — This original feature documentary shows free diver Johanna Nordblad attempt to break the world record for distance travelled under ice in one breath.

Clark (May 5) — Bill Skarsgård stars in this true-crime drama about notorious Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson, who inspired the term Stockholm Syndrome.

Bill Skarsgård stars in this true-crime drama about notorious Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson, who inspired the term Stockholm Syndrome. Along for the Ride (May 6) — This is a teen drama film about a reclusive girl whose outlook on life is changed when she meets a fellow insomniac, with whom she begins to embark on late-night excursions.

Marmaduke (May 6) — This animated film is about a big-hearted Great Dane who is always in trouble but has ambitions to shine in the world of dog shows.

Thar (May 6) — In this Indian Western thriller, a veteran cop sets out to prove himself when a grisly event occurs in his usually uneventful desert town.

The Takedown (May 6) — This French language action-comedy film sees Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte star as police partners who have very little in common and must team up to solve a murder.

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (May 7) — Based on Stephen King's The Shining follow-up, Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson and follows an adult Danny Torrance as he struggles to overcome his traumatic past.

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man, 2018 (May 7) — This documentary explores the meteoric rise of the world's richest man: Elon Musk.

This documentary explores the meteoric rise of the world’s richest man: Elon Musk. I’m in Love with My Car, 2017 (May 7) — This Italian documentary looks at the appeal of cars for humans and whether that appeal will overcome certain obstacles.

Leaving Africa, 2015 (May 7) — This is a Finnish documentary that sees two women reflect on their friendship while promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda.

Senior Year (May 13) — Rebel Wilson stars in this comedy as a former high school cheerleader who wakes up from a coma after 20 years and is desperate to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (May 19) — This documentary tells the story of Argentine photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, who was murdered in his homeland in 1997.

This documentary tells the story of Argentine photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, who was murdered in his homeland in 1997. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (May 26) — The My Little Pony short joins Netflix on May 26.