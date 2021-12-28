Ad
Here's what is coming to Netflix in January 2022

Jodie McCormack
Netflix are kicking off the new year with a bang – adding lots more movies and TV shows to their platform.

We’ve rounded our top picks joining the streaming in January 2022.

Take a look:

January 1 

  • Cats (2019) – This is a movie adaptation of the Cats musical. Starring Taylor Swift and James Cordon.
  • Fracture (2007) – An attorney faces his hardest case yet in this movie starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling.
  • Half Brothers (2020) –  AMexican comedy movie.
  • She’s The Man (2006) –  Amanda Bynes stars in this old favourite as a girl who poses as her brother to play on the boys soccer team.
  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this romantic comedy.
  • The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) – This French drama follows a woman who’s unlucky in love.

>

  • Werewolves Within (2021) – In this film based off a video game a small town comes under attack by werewolves.
  • Marie Antoinette (2006) –  Kirsten Dunst plays Maire Antoinette in this retelling of the infamous queen’s life.
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – An old comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy.
  • Rainbow Rangers (Season 2) –The second season of the kids animated series.
  • Scream 4 (2011) – The fourth installment of the famous horror series.

January 3 

  • The Gentlemen (2019) –  Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell star in this film about an American expat selling off his drug empire in London.
  • The Nest (2020) – A romantic drama about an American entrepreneur moving his family to a quiet English country manor.

January 5 

  • Four to Dinner (2022) – Four couples put their theories about soulmates to the test in this Italian drama.
  • Ready Steady Cook (Season 1) – Rylan Clark-Neal hosts this reboot of the popular british baking show.
  • Rebelde (Season 1) – A series based on the popular Spanish musical series.
  • Redemption of a Rogue (2020) – In this comedy, a prodigal son returns home seeking forgiveness for his wrong doings.

January 6 

  • Uncle Drew (2018) – In this comedy, a sneaker salesman reunites with his old basketball squad to try and win a streetball competition.
  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – The second season 2 of the anime series.
  • Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1) – A docuseries following Korean meat history.
  • The Club (Part 2) – A Turkish period drama series set in the 1950s in Istanbul.
  • The Wasteland (2021) – A Spanish-language horror film.  An isolated family are paid a visit by something sinister.

January 7 

  • Hype House (Season 1)  – This new reality series will follow some of TikTok’s biggest stars
  • Johnny Test (Season 2)  – The second season of the action packed series
  • Mother / Android (2021)  – Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi.  The thriller is set in a post-apocalyptic world after an android uprising took place.

January 10

  • Undercover (Season 3) – Season three of the Dutch crime thriller.

January 12 

  • How I Fell In Love With a Gangster (2022) – A brand new Polish movie.

January 13 

  • Brazen (2022)  – In this mystery, a writer returns home to try and solve her sister’s murder.
  • Shaman King – Brand new episodes of the Netflix anime series.
  • The Journalist (Season 1)  – Japanese series following a journalist determined to expose Japan’s issues.

January 14

  • After Life (Season 3)– The final season of the much loved Ricky Gervais series.
  • The House (Season 1) – This comedy tells the story of a house and those who’ve lived there.
  • Archive 81 (Season 1)  – A brand new horror series.
  • Maiden (2018) – Sports documentary following Tracy Edwards, the youngest skipper of an all-female crew.

January 15

  • Dolittle (2020) – Robert Downey Jr stars as Dr. Dolittle in this remake of the classic tale.
  • Greed (2019) – A satirical look at the lives of the rich.
  • Sniper Assassin’s End (2020) – An action thriller.

January 17

  • Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – She’s back! A doll once again becomes possessed by Annabelle’s evil spirit.
  • The Ice King (2018) – An ice skating documentary.

January 19

  • The Luminaries (Season 1) – A BBC drama.
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Season 1)  – The first season of this docuseries.
  • Too Hot to Handle (Season 3)  – The reality dating show returns with all new singles.

January 20

  • Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream (Season 1)  – The first season of this docuseries.
  • The Royal Treatment (2022) N – A New York hairdresser lands the job of a lifetime working for the Prince’s wedding, but things get complicated when she develops feelings.

January 21 

  • Munich – The Edge of War (2021)  – In this film we get a dramatised glimpse into the days leading up to the World War. Based off the best selling book.
  • Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)  – The first instalment of Ozark’s final season is here.
  • Summer Heat (Season 1)  – The first season Portuguese drama series.

January 25

  • Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) – Netflix’s animated kids series returns for a second season.
  • Neymar: The Perfect Choice (2022) – A brand new Netflix documentary on the great Brazillian player.

January 27

  • Chosen (Season 1) – A Danish teen sci-fi Netflix series.
  • I Am Georgina (Season 1) – The first season of this Spanish Netflix documentary.

January 28

  • Home Team (2022) – Kevin James produces and stars in this Netflix movie following a suspended head coach who takes over his son’s team instead.
  • In From the Cold (Season 1) – Thriller spy series.
  • The Orbital Children (Season 1) – A Netflix Anime sci-fi series set in the future.
  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)- A brand new Netflix animated series based on the mobile game.
  • Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) – Spanish-language fantasy series from Netflix.
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)  – A Queer Eye star presents this new reality series.
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window – A Netflix parody series starring Kristen Bell.

 

