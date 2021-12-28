Here’s what is coming to Netflix in January 2022

Netflix are kicking off the new year with a bang – adding lots more movies and TV shows to their platform.

We’ve rounded our top picks joining the streaming in January 2022.

Take a look:

January 1

Cats (2019) – This is a movie adaptation of the Cats musical. Starring Taylor Swift and James Cordon.

– This is a movie adaptation of the Cats musical. Starring Taylor Swift and James Cordon. Fracture (2007) – An attorney faces his hardest case yet in this movie starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling.

– An attorney faces his hardest case yet in this movie starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling. Half Brothers (2020) – AMexican comedy movie.

– AMexican comedy movie. She’s The Man (2006) – Amanda Bynes stars in this old favourite as a girl who poses as her brother to play on the boys soccer team.

– Amanda Bynes stars in this old favourite as a girl who poses as her brother to play on the boys soccer team. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this romantic comedy.

– Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this romantic comedy. The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) – This French drama follows a woman who’s unlucky in love.

Werewolves Within (2021) – In this film based off a video game a small town comes under attack by werewolves.

– In this film based off a video game a small town comes under attack by werewolves. Marie Antoinette (2006) – Kirsten Dunst plays Maire Antoinette in this retelling of the infamous queen’s life.

– Kirsten Dunst plays Maire Antoinette in this retelling of the infamous queen’s life. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – An old comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

– An old comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy. Rainbow Rangers (Season 2) –The second season of the kids animated series.

–The second season of the kids animated series. Scream 4 (2011) – The fourth installment of the famous horror series.

January 3

The Gentlemen (2019) – Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell star in this film about an American expat selling off his drug empire in London.

– Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell star in this film about an American expat selling off his drug empire in London. The Nest (2020) – A romantic drama about an American entrepreneur moving his family to a quiet English country manor.

January 5

Four to Dinne r (2022) – Four couples put their theories about soulmates to the test in this Italian drama.

– Four couples put their theories about soulmates to the test in this Italian drama. Ready Steady Cook (Season 1) – Rylan Clark-Neal hosts this reboot of the popular british baking show.

– Rylan Clark-Neal hosts this reboot of the popular british baking show. Rebelde (Season 1) – A series based on the popular Spanish musical series.

– A series based on the popular Spanish musical series. Redemption of a Rogue (2020) – In this comedy, a prodigal son returns home seeking forgiveness for his wrong doings.

January 6

Uncle Drew (2018) – In this comedy, a sneaker salesman reunites with his old basketball squad to try and win a streetball competition.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – The second season 2 of the anime series.

– The second season 2 of the anime series. Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1) – A docuseries following Korean meat history.

– A docuseries following Korean meat history. The Club (Part 2) – A Turkish period drama series set in the 1950s in Istanbul.

– A Turkish period drama series set in the 1950s in Istanbul. The Wasteland (2021) – A Spanish-language horror film. An isolated family are paid a visit by something sinister.

January 7

Hype House (Season 1) – This new reality series will follow some of TikTok’s biggest stars

– This new reality series will follow some of TikTok’s biggest stars Johnny Test (Season 2) – The second season of the action packed series

– The second season of the action packed series Mother / Android (2021) – Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi. The thriller is set in a post-apocalyptic world after an android uprising took place.

January 10

Undercover (Season 3) – Season three of the Dutch crime thriller.

January 12

How I Fell In Love With a Gangster (2022) – A brand new Polish movie.

January 13

Brazen (2022) – In this mystery, a writer returns home to try and solve her sister’s murder.

– In this mystery, a writer returns home to try and solve her sister’s murder. Shaman King – Brand new episodes of the Netflix anime series.

– Brand new episodes of the Netflix anime series. The Journalist (Season 1) – Japanese series following a journalist determined to expose Japan’s issues.

January 14

After Life (Season 3) – The final season of the much loved Ricky Gervais series.

– The final season of the much loved Ricky Gervais series. The House (Season 1) – This comedy tells the story of a house and those who’ve lived there.

– This comedy tells the story of a house and those who’ve lived there. Archive 81 (Season 1) – A brand new horror series.

– A brand new horror series. Maiden (2018) – Sports documentary following Tracy Edwards, the youngest skipper of an all-female crew.

January 15

Dolittle (2020) – Robert Downey Jr stars as Dr. Dolittle in this remake of the classic tale.

– Robert Downey Jr stars as Dr. Dolittle in this remake of the classic tale. Greed (2019) – A satirical look at the lives of the rich.

– A satirical look at the lives of the rich. Sniper Assassin’s End (2020) – An action thriller.

January 17

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – She’s back! A doll once again becomes possessed by Annabelle’s evil spirit.

– She’s back! A doll once again becomes possessed by Annabelle’s evil spirit. The Ice King (2018) – An ice skating documentary.

January 19

The Luminaries (Season 1) – A BBC drama.

– A BBC drama. The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Season 1) – The first season of this docuseries.

– The first season of this docuseries. Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) – The reality dating show returns with all new singles.

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream (Season 1) – The first season of this docuseries.

– The first season of this docuseries. The Royal Treatment (2022) N – A New York hairdresser lands the job of a lifetime working for the Prince’s wedding, but things get complicated when she develops feelings.

January 21

Munich – The Edge of War (2021) – In this film we get a dramatised glimpse into the days leading up to the World War. Based off the best selling book.

– In this film we get a dramatised glimpse into the days leading up to the World War. Based off the best selling book. Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) – The first instalment of Ozark’s final season is here.

– The first instalment of Ozark’s final season is here. Summer Heat (Season 1) – The first season Portuguese drama series.

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) – Netflix’s animated kids series returns for a second season.

– Netflix’s animated kids series returns for a second season. Neymar: The Perfect Choice (2022) – A brand new Netflix documentary on the great Brazillian player.

January 27

Chosen (Season 1) – A Danish teen sci-fi Netflix series.

– A Danish teen sci-fi Netflix series. I Am Georgina (Season 1) – The first season of this Spanish Netflix documentary.

January 28

Home Team (2022) – Kevin James produces and stars in this Netflix movie following a suspended head coach who takes over his son’s team instead.

– Kevin James produces and stars in this Netflix movie following a suspended head coach who takes over his son’s team instead. In From the Cold (Season 1) – Thriller spy series.

– Thriller spy series. The Orbital Children (Season 1) – A Netflix Anime sci-fi series set in the future.

– A Netflix Anime sci-fi series set in the future. Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)- A brand new Netflix animated series based on the mobile game.

Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) – Spanish-language fantasy series from Netflix.

– Spanish-language fantasy series from Netflix. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) – A Queer Eye star presents this new reality series.

– A Queer Eye star presents this new reality series. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window – A Netflix parody series starring Kristen Bell.