Here’s what is coming to Netflix in January 2022

Netflix are kicking off the new year with a bang – adding lots more movies and TV shows to their platform.
We’ve rounded our top picks joining the streaming in January 2022.
Take a look:
January 1
- Cats (2019) – This is a movie adaptation of the Cats musical. Starring Taylor Swift and James Cordon.
- Fracture (2007) – An attorney faces his hardest case yet in this movie starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling.
- Half Brothers (2020) – AMexican comedy movie.
- She’s The Man (2006) – Amanda Bynes stars in this old favourite as a girl who poses as her brother to play on the boys soccer team.
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this romantic comedy.
- The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) – This French drama follows a woman who’s unlucky in love.
- Werewolves Within (2021) – In this film based off a video game a small town comes under attack by werewolves.
- Marie Antoinette (2006) – Kirsten Dunst plays Maire Antoinette in this retelling of the infamous queen’s life.
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – An old comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy.
- Rainbow Rangers (Season 2) –The second season of the kids animated series.
- Scream 4 (2011) – The fourth installment of the famous horror series.
January 3
- The Gentlemen (2019) – Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell star in this film about an American expat selling off his drug empire in London.
- The Nest (2020) – A romantic drama about an American entrepreneur moving his family to a quiet English country manor.
January 5
- Four to Dinner (2022) – Four couples put their theories about soulmates to the test in this Italian drama.
- Ready Steady Cook (Season 1) – Rylan Clark-Neal hosts this reboot of the popular british baking show.
- Rebelde (Season 1) – A series based on the popular Spanish musical series.
- Redemption of a Rogue (2020) – In this comedy, a prodigal son returns home seeking forgiveness for his wrong doings.
January 6
- Uncle Drew (2018) – In this comedy, a sneaker salesman reunites with his old basketball squad to try and win a streetball competition.
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – The second season 2 of the anime series.
- Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1) – A docuseries following Korean meat history.
- The Club (Part 2) – A Turkish period drama series set in the 1950s in Istanbul.
- The Wasteland (2021) – A Spanish-language horror film. An isolated family are paid a visit by something sinister.
January 7
- Hype House (Season 1) – This new reality series will follow some of TikTok’s biggest stars
- Johnny Test (Season 2) – The second season of the action packed series
- Mother / Android (2021) – Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi. The thriller is set in a post-apocalyptic world after an android uprising took place.
January 10
- Undercover (Season 3) – Season three of the Dutch crime thriller.
January 12
- How I Fell In Love With a Gangster (2022) – A brand new Polish movie.
January 13
- Brazen (2022) – In this mystery, a writer returns home to try and solve her sister’s murder.
- Shaman King – Brand new episodes of the Netflix anime series.
- The Journalist (Season 1) – Japanese series following a journalist determined to expose Japan’s issues.
January 14
- After Life (Season 3)– The final season of the much loved Ricky Gervais series.
- The House (Season 1) – This comedy tells the story of a house and those who’ve lived there.
- Archive 81 (Season 1) – A brand new horror series.
- Maiden (2018) – Sports documentary following Tracy Edwards, the youngest skipper of an all-female crew.
January 15
- Dolittle (2020) – Robert Downey Jr stars as Dr. Dolittle in this remake of the classic tale.
- Greed (2019) – A satirical look at the lives of the rich.
- Sniper Assassin’s End (2020) – An action thriller.
January 17
- Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – She’s back! A doll once again becomes possessed by Annabelle’s evil spirit.
- The Ice King (2018) – An ice skating documentary.
January 19
- The Luminaries (Season 1) – A BBC drama.
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Season 1) – The first season of this docuseries.
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) – The reality dating show returns with all new singles.
January 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream (Season 1) – The first season of this docuseries.
- The Royal Treatment (2022) N – A New York hairdresser lands the job of a lifetime working for the Prince’s wedding, but things get complicated when she develops feelings.
January 21
- Munich – The Edge of War (2021) – In this film we get a dramatised glimpse into the days leading up to the World War. Based off the best selling book.
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) – The first instalment of Ozark’s final season is here.
- Summer Heat (Season 1) – The first season Portuguese drama series.
January 25
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) – Netflix’s animated kids series returns for a second season.
- Neymar: The Perfect Choice (2022) – A brand new Netflix documentary on the great Brazillian player.
January 27
- Chosen (Season 1) – A Danish teen sci-fi Netflix series.
- I Am Georgina (Season 1) – The first season of this Spanish Netflix documentary.
January 28
- Home Team (2022) – Kevin James produces and stars in this Netflix movie following a suspended head coach who takes over his son’s team instead.
- In From the Cold (Season 1) – Thriller spy series.
- The Orbital Children (Season 1) – A Netflix Anime sci-fi series set in the future.
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)- A brand new Netflix animated series based on the mobile game.
- Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) – Spanish-language fantasy series from Netflix.
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) – A Queer Eye star presents this new reality series.
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window – A Netflix parody series starring Kristen Bell.
