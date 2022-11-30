Here’s what is coming to Netflix in December 2022

As we approach the final month of 2022, we have listed all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in the coming weeks.

From festive flicks to brand new seasons of popular shows, there will be plenty to binge on the streaming giant in the month of December.

Take a look:

December 1

Archer (Season 13) – The most recent season of the American adult animated sitcom.

– The most recent season of the American adult animated sitcom. Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004) – Based on the story by Mark Twain, Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper features Barbie in an exciting dual role as a princess and a poor village girl — two girls who look amazingly alike!

– Based on the story by Mark Twain, Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper features Barbie in an exciting dual role as a princess and a poor village girl — two girls who look amazingly alike! Blippi Wonders (Season 2) – Animated kids series from Moonbug Entertainment.

– Animated kids series from Moonbug Entertainment. Dead End (Season 1) – Polish thriller that sees a group of civilians accidentally switch cars with a bank robber, who now pursues them to retrieve the money he left in the trunk.

– Polish thriller that sees a group of civilians accidentally switch cars with a bank robber, who now pursues them to retrieve the money he left in the trunk. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) – Owner of an interior design firm secures a big new job for the holidays.

– Owner of an interior design firm secures a big new job for the holidays. A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) – Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison star in this entry that’s about the owner of a small-town sightseeing company having a hard time navigating Christmas after the death of her husband.

– Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison star in this entry that’s about the owner of a small-town sightseeing company having a hard time navigating Christmas after the death of her husband. Angel Falls Christmas (2021) – A devoted doctor with little time for the Christmas Spirit is in desperate need of an intervention from the unlikeliest of places— heaven.

– A devoted doctor with little time for the Christmas Spirit is in desperate need of an intervention from the unlikeliest of places— heaven. Christmas Time Is Here (2021) – Romance, real estate and family ties collide when a realtor falls in love with a big-time client intent on buying her father’s cozy inn.

– Romance, real estate and family ties collide when a realtor falls in love with a big-time client intent on buying her father’s cozy inn. Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) – Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing.

– Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015) – Comedy written and directed by Zahim Albakri.

– Comedy written and directed by Zahim Albakri. Stuart Little (1999) – A family adopt a charming young mouse named Stuart, but their cat wants rid of him.

– A family adopt a charming young mouse named Stuart, but their cat wants rid of him. The Masked Scammer (2022) – Crime documentary about a master con man who scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

– Crime documentary about a master con man who scammed French elites out of millions of euros. Qala (2022) – Indian drama centered around a talented musician with a haunted past, whose rising career is threatened by her own insecurities.

– Indian drama centered around a talented musician with a haunted past, whose rising career is threatened by her own insecurities. The Raven (2012) – John Cusack stars as Edgar Allan Poe in this mystery thriller.

– John Cusack stars as Edgar Allan Poe in this mystery thriller. Troll (2022) – Norwegian adventure. After an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens a destructive ancient troll, it’s up to a fearless paleontologist to stop it.

December 2

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) – The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman.

– The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman. Hot Skull (Season 1) – Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication.

– Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) – The Crown star Emma Corrin stars in this period drama about an unhappy aristocrat starting an affair and falling in love.

– The Crown star Emma Corrin stars in this period drama about an unhappy aristocrat starting an affair and falling in love. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) – In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges.

– In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) – Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story.

– Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. “Sr.” (2022) – Documentary starring Robert Downey Jr. looking through the life and career of Robert Downey Sr.

– Documentary starring Robert Downey Jr. looking through the life and career of Robert Downey Sr. Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1) – Singaporean reality competition series that sees 12 models from across Asia.

– Singaporean reality competition series that sees 12 models from across Asia. Warriors of Future (2022) – Cantonese sci-fi adventure centered around a ‘suicide squad’ who are sent in to stop their city from being destroyed by an extraterrestrial plant.

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1) – A new animated kids spin-off to the Mighty Express franchise.

December 6

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Season 1) – The Boss Baby is back with a new Christmas special.

– The Boss Baby is back with a new Christmas special. Delivery by Christmas (2022) – Polish Christmas romantic comedy.

– Polish Christmas romantic comedy. Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) – Stand-up special.

December 7

Burning Patience (2022) – Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

– Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams. I Hate Christmas (Season 1) – Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series.

– Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series. Smiley (Season 1) – Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love.

– Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love. The Marriage App (2022) – Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes over.

– Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes over. The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) – Spanish-language comedy series.

– Spanish-language comedy series. Too Hot To Handle (Season 4) – A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana.

December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) – True-crime documentary from Mexico.

– True-crime documentary from Mexico. Lookism (Season 1) – Delayed Korean anime series will finally debut on Netflix.

– Delayed Korean anime series will finally debut on Netflix. The Elephant Whisperers (2022) – What unravels when a tribal couple decides to foster an orphaned baby elephant? Watch how the arrival of the gentle giant Raghu, transforms the lives of his foster parents forever.

December 9

CAT (Season 1) – Indian crime series about a former police informant summoned to infiltrate a drug empire.

– Indian crime series about a former police informant summoned to infiltrate a drug empire. Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) – Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series.

– Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series. Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) – Fourth season of the popular reality series.

– Fourth season of the popular reality series. God’s Crooked Lines (2022) – Spanish thriller. In order to investigate the mysterious death of a patient, a private detective checks herself into a psychiatric hospital.

– Spanish thriller. In order to investigate the mysterious death of a patient, a private detective checks herself into a psychiatric hospital. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) – Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (Season 1) – Weekly Korean drama series.

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) – Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime.

– Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) – As another Husky hoop season begins at East Los Angeles College, Coach Mosley has a wealth of new talent — players who need tough love to move ahead.

– As another Husky hoop season begins at East Los Angeles College, Coach Mosley has a wealth of new talent — players who need tough love to move ahead. Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022) – Stand-up comedy special.

December 14

Glitter (Season 1) – Polish drama set in the late 1970s following three women navigating political and social changes.

– Polish drama set in the late 1970s following three women navigating political and social changes. I Believe in Santa (2022) – Lisa is horrified to learn that her boyfriend of five months, Tom, is obsessed with her least favorite holiday, Christmas.

– Lisa is horrified to learn that her boyfriend of five months, Tom, is obsessed with her least favorite holiday, Christmas. Kangaroo Valley (2022) – Australian-based nature documentary following a kangaroo joey named Mala.

December 15

Sonic Prime (Season 1) – New kids series that’ll see you zooming alongside the famous SEGA mascot and visiting the Green Hill Zone.

– New kids series that’ll see you zooming alongside the famous SEGA mascot and visiting the Green Hill Zone. The Big 4 (2022) – Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer.

– Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) – Comedy spoof ‘whodunnit’ centered around the death of Santa. Starring Jason Bateman.

December 16

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) – Per-Olav Sørensen directs this new miniseries about a group of people stranded at an airport over Christmas.

– Per-Olav Sørensen directs this new miniseries about a group of people stranded at an airport over Christmas. BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) – From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.”

– From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.” Beast of Banglalore: Indian Predator (Limited Series) – Crime docuseries from India.

– Crime docuseries from India. Cook at all Costs (Season 1) – An addictively fun cooking competition where skill meets strategy as three home cooks put their money where their mouths are to bid on ingredients in a high-stakes, auction-packed cook off.

– An addictively fun cooking competition where skill meets strategy as three home cooks put their money where their mouths are to bid on ingredients in a high-stakes, auction-packed cook off. Dance Monsters (Season 1) – Argentinian reality series.

– Argentinian reality series. Far From Home (Season 1) – Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria.

– Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) – The third season of the South African comedy series.

– The third season of the South African comedy series. Paradise PD (Season 4) – The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black.

– The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black. Private Lesson (2022) – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Summer Job (Season 1) – Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs.

– Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs. The Recruit (Season 1) – Created by Alexi Hawley, this new series sees Noah Centineo as an agent entangled in a CIA conspiracy.

– Created by Alexi Hawley, this new series sees Noah Centineo as an agent entangled in a CIA conspiracy. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) – A minute-by-minute account of tourists caught in a tragic volcanic eruption while sightseeing on an island off New Zealand in 2019.

December 19

Trolley (Season 1) – Weekly Korean drama series.

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (Season 1) – Chuy, a grinch of a man, wakes up to discover the only day he remembers from the past year was Christmas Day.

– Chuy, a grinch of a man, wakes up to discover the only day he remembers from the past year was Christmas Day. Mothering Sunday (2021) – British drama from director Eva Husson set in the wake of WW1 following Jane Fairchild an orphaned maid who spends Mothering Sunday with her wealthy lover.

– British drama from director Eva Husson set in the wake of WW1 following Jane Fairchild an orphaned maid who spends Mothering Sunday with her wealthy lover. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) – Japanese anime feature based on the popular Seven Deadly Sins IP.

December 21

Emily in Paris (Season 3) – Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third season of this popular Netflix series.

– Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third season of this popular Netflix series. The Interest of Love (Season 1) – Weekly Korean drama series.

December 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – Japanese sci-fi series.

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) – Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista star in this film.

– Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista star in this film. Piñata Masters! (Season 1) – Competition reality series that pits competition teams of artists against each other as they create the most colorful and creative piñatas for the judges, and kids.

– Competition reality series that pits competition teams of artists against each other as they create the most colorful and creative piñatas for the judges, and kids. The Fabulous (Season 1) – Korean drama series was delayed due to the Itaewon tragedy, and will officially debut just in time for Christmas.

December 25

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) – Mini-series set 1,200 years before the main Netflix series, telling the story of the first-ever Witcher.

– Mini-series set 1,200 years before the main Netflix series, telling the story of the first-ever Witcher. Time Hustler (Season 1) – Brazilian comedy movie about a man hit over the head and waking up in 1927 and becomes a bandit.

December 26

Treason (Limited Series) – British spy thriller starring Charlie Cox as a British spy who begins to question his entire life after a reunion with a Russian spy.

– British spy thriller starring Charlie Cox as a British spy who begins to question his entire life after a reunion with a Russian spy. Vir Das: Landing (2022) – Stand-up special from Indian comedian Vir Das.

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022) – Stand-up special from the popular comedian.

December 30

The Glory (Season 1) – South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon.

– South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon. White Noise (2022) – Adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from writer/director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.