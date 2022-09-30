Here’s what is coming to Disney+ in October 2022

Disney+ has a lot in store for its subscribers this October.

From feel-good films to new episodes of fan-favourite TV series – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out the full line-up below.

October 3

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 17

October 5

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 2

The Bear

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

Women In Taipei – New Episode

May It Please the Court – New Episode

The Old Man – Episode 3

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 14

American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 6

October 6

The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 3

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

October 7

Marvel’s Werewolf By Night

X/ONERATED

October 10

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 18

October 12

Big Shot – Season 2

Candy

Stars Was: Andor – Episode 6

Let The World See

Women In Taipei – New Episode

May It Please the Court – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 3

The Old Man – Episode 4

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 15

American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 7

October 13

The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 4

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9 (Finale)

October 14

Rosaline

Screen Queens Rising

October 17

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 19

October 19

American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 8

In The Soop: Friend: Friendcation

War Of The Worlds – Season 3

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 4

Women In Taipei – New Episode

May It Please the Court – New Episode

The Old Man – Episode 5

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 16

October 20

The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 5

October 21

Spider-Man 3

October 24

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 20

October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Premiere – Episode 1 & 2

The Old Man – Episode 6

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 8

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2, Episode 1 & 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 5

Women In Taipei – New Episode

May It Please the Court – New Episode

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 17

October 27

The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 6

October 28

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

October 31

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 21