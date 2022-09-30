Here’s what is coming to Disney+ in October 2022

Disney+ has a lot in store for its subscribers this October.
From feel-good films to new episodes of fan-favourite TV series – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Check out the full line-up below.
October 3
The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 17
October 5
Star Wars: Andor – Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 2
The Bear
Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18
NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
Women In Taipei – New Episode
May It Please the Court – New Episode
The Old Man – Episode 3
9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 14
American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 6
October 6
The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 3
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
October 7
Marvel’s Werewolf By Night
X/ONERATED
October 10
The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 18
October 12
Big Shot – Season 2
Candy
Stars Was: Andor – Episode 6
Let The World See
Women In Taipei – New Episode
May It Please the Court – New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 3
The Old Man – Episode 4
NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 15
American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 7
October 13
The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 4
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9 (Finale)
October 14
Rosaline
Screen Queens Rising
October 17
The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 19
October 19
American Horror Stories – Season 2, Episode 8
In The Soop: Friend: Friendcation
War Of The Worlds – Season 3
NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
Star Wars: Andor – Episode 7
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 4
Women In Taipei – New Episode
May It Please the Court – New Episode
The Old Man – Episode 5
9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 16
October 20
The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 5
October 21
Spider-Man 3
October 24
The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 20
October 26
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Premiere – Episode 1 & 2
The Old Man – Episode 6
Star Wars: Andor – Episode 8
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2, Episode 1 & 2
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2, Episode 5
Women In Taipei – New Episode
May It Please the Court – New Episode
NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode
9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3, Episode 17
October 27
The Kardashians – Season 2, Episode 6
October 28
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
October 31
The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 21