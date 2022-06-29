Here’s what is coming to Disney+ in July

There is a lot of new content coming to Disney+ this coming month.

We’ve picked our top picks of movies and TV shows joining the streaming giant in July.

Take a look:

July 1:

The Princess (2022)



Staring Joey King and Dominic Cooper.

“When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must save the kingdom.”

Mirrors (2008)



“Former NYPD detective Ben Carson now works as a night watchman at a partially ruined property which contains pristine mirrors in which Ben sees strange images. After a family tragedy, he begins to suspect evil forces are using the mirrors and his family is in danger.”

Monte Carlo (2011)



Starring Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy.

“Grace is vacationing in Paris with her best friend and stepsister on their dream holiday which turns out to be a big disappointment. However, when Grace is mistaken for a British heiress, the three women are whisked away to Monte Carlo, where their holiday dreams really do start coming true.”

July 4:

America the Beautiful (2022)

“It’s the land we love and the land we think we know. We see America’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife as timeless, but the truth is very different.”

“Its unique geography drives the forces of nature to extremes, shaping and reshaping the land and throwing down new challenges for life.”

July 6:

Ghost Whisperer (2005-2009)



“Melinda Gordon can see and talk with the spirits of dead people. Newly married and running an antique store in a small town, she communes with these lingering spirits, trapped between worlds, by helping them to resolve unfulfilled aspects of their former lives.”

July 8:

Aloha (2015)



Starring Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams and Emma Stone.

“Down-on-his-luck military contractor Brian Gilcrest is given the opportunity to return to the site of his greatest career triumphs in Hawaii.”

“While he goes in hope of professional redemption connecting with his previous associates, he also seeks closure with a long-ago love and must deal with unexpected feelings for his partner on the project, Allison, a promising young Air Force pilot.”

Just my Luck (2006)



Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine.

“Ashley Albright works in public relations and is the luckiest person in Manhattan, while Jake Hardin is a janitor and would-be music producer who can’t escape his run of terrible luck.”

“However, after the pair meet and kiss at a masquerade party their fortunes swap over and their lives change dramatically. Now, leading the life he always wanted, Jake realises he’s in love with Ashely and tries to win her over.”

July 13:

The Bobs Burger’s Movie (2022)



“While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

July 15:

127 Hours (2010)



Starring James Franco.

“Mountain climber Aron Ralston, becomes trapped in a canyon while on his latest solo adventure. With his arm trapped by a boulder, Aron recalls his life and the events that led him there as he struggles with the pain, the hopelessness and the elements, before deciding on the most extreme of measures to ensure his survival.”

Dead Poets Society



Starring Robin Williams.

“In 1959, John Keating, an unorthodox English teacher, joins the staff of the elite conservative Vermont boys boarding school, Welton Academy. Keating’s teaching style proves popular with the pupils who are inspired to resurrect the Dead Poets Society and ‘suck the marrow out of life’. But not everyone is happy with Keating’s methods.”

July 22:

Personal Shopper (2016)



Starring Kristen Stewart.

“Maureen is a high-fashion personal shopper to the stars who is also a spiritual medium. Grieving the recent death of her twin brother, she frequents his Paris home, hoping to make contact with him, only to receive messages from an unknown sender.”

July 27:

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)



Starring Andrew Garfield this FX mini-series is about “a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”