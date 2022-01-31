Here’s what is coming to Disney+ in February 2022

Next month’s Disney+ lineup is jam-packed.

It includes the highly anticipated series Pam & Tommy, the BAFTA award-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and lots more.

Take a look at the TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant in February:

February 2

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett. Episode 6

Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 5

The Big Leap. Episode 10

Queens. Episode 3

The Wonder Years. Episode 7

Pam & Tommy. Episodes 1 – 3

Chicken Squad. Season 1, E21-24

The Resident. Season 5, E3

Narcos Wars. Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt. Season 1

Baby Daddy. Seasons 1 – 6

February 4

Torn

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Longest Ride

The Real Black Panther

February 9

The King’s Man

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Episode 7 (Finale)

Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 6

The Wonder Years. Episode 8

Pam & Tommy. Episode 4

The Big Leap. Episode 11 (Finale)

Queens. Episode 4

Resident. Season 5, Episode 4

Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Season 2

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – Six New Episodes

Danger Decoded. Season 1

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller. Season 1

Harrow. Season 1 & 2

February 11

The Thing About Harry (2020)

Table 19 (2017)

High Strung (2016)

Winnie The Pooh: A Valentine For You

Russia’s Mystery Files

Frozen Kingdom of the Snow Leopard

February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals”

Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 7

The Wonder Years. Episode 9

Queens. Episode 5

Pam & Tommy. Episode 5

The French Dispatch

Blackpink The Movie

Resident. Season 5, Episode 5

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. Season 4, Episodes 15-20

Like Me! Season 2

Mira, Royal Detective. Season 2, Episodes 1-10

One Mississippi. Seasons 1-2

Rel. Season 1

Europe From Above. Season 2

February 18

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse. Season 2 – Winter Special

Predator

Predator 2

Buried Secrets of Cordoba

Jade Eyed Leopard

February 21

The Walking Dead. Season 11, Episode 9

February 23

The Proud Family: Prouder & Louder. Episode 1

Resident. Season 5 Episode 6

Amphibia. Season 3, Episodes 1-5

Touch. Season 1 & 2

For The People. Season 1 & 2

World’s Deadliest. Season 3

Savage Kingdom. Season 4

Wild Cats of India. Season 1

Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 8

Pam & Tommy. Episode 6

Queens. Episode 6

February 24

This Is Us. Season 6, Episode 5

February 25

No Exit

Snatched (2017)

The Imposters (1998)

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover

The Kid Who Would Be King

February 28

The Walking Dead. Season 11, Episode 10