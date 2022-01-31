Ad
Here’s what is coming to Disney+ in February 2022

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Next month’s Disney+ lineup is jam-packed.

It includes the highly anticipated series Pam & Tommy, the BAFTA award-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and lots more.

Take a look at the TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant in February:

February 2

  • Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett. Episode 6
  • Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 5
  • The Big Leap. Episode 10
  • Queens. Episode 3
  • The Wonder Years. Episode 7
  • Pam & Tommy. Episodes 1 – 3
  • Chicken Squad. Season 1, E21-24
  • The Resident. Season 5, E3
  • Narcos Wars. Season 1
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt. Season 1
  • Baby Daddy. Seasons 1 – 6

February 4

  • Torn
  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • The Longest Ride
  • The Real Black Panther

February 9

  • The King’s Man
  • Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
  • Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Episode 7 (Finale)
  • Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 6
  • The Wonder Years. Episode 8
  • Pam & Tommy. Episode 4
  • The Big Leap. Episode 11 (Finale)
  • Queens. Episode 4
  • Resident. Season 5, Episode 4
  • Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Season 2
  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – Six New Episodes
  • Danger Decoded. Season 1
  • Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller. Season 1
  • Harrow. Season 1 & 2

February 11

  • The Thing About Harry (2020)
  • Table 19 (2017)
  • High Strung (2016)
  • Winnie The Pooh: A Valentine For You
  • Russia’s Mystery Files
  • Frozen Kingdom of the Snow Leopard

February 16

  • Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals”
  • Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 7
  • The Wonder Years. Episode 9
  • Queens. Episode 5
  • Pam & Tommy. Episode 5
  • The French Dispatch
  • Blackpink The Movie
  • Resident. Season 5, Episode 5
  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. Season 4, Episodes 15-20
  • Like Me! Season 2
  • Mira, Royal Detective. Season 2, Episodes 1-10
  • One Mississippi. Seasons 1-2
  • Rel. Season 1
  • Europe From Above. Season 2

February 18

  • The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse. Season 2 – Winter Special
  • Predator
  • Predator 2
  • Buried Secrets of Cordoba
  • Jade Eyed Leopard

February 21

  • The Walking Dead. Season 11, Episode 9

February 23

  • The Proud Family: Prouder & Louder. Episode 1
  • Resident. Season 5 Episode 6
  • Amphibia. Season 3, Episodes 1-5
  • Touch. Season 1 & 2
  • For The People. Season 1 & 2
  • World’s Deadliest. Season 3
  • Savage Kingdom. Season 4
  • Wild Cats of India. Season 1
  • Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 8
  • Pam & Tommy. Episode 6
  • Queens. Episode 6

February 24

  • This Is Us. Season 6, Episode 5

February 25

  • No Exit
  • Snatched (2017)
  • The Imposters (1998)
  • Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
  • The Kid Who Would Be King

February 28

  • The Walking Dead. Season 11, Episode 10
