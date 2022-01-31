Here’s what is coming to Disney+ in February 2022

Next month’s Disney+ lineup is jam-packed.
It includes the highly anticipated series Pam & Tommy, the BAFTA award-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and lots more.
Take a look at the TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant in February:
February 2
- Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett. Episode 6
- Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 5
- The Big Leap. Episode 10
- Queens. Episode 3
- The Wonder Years. Episode 7
- Pam & Tommy. Episodes 1 – 3
- Chicken Squad. Season 1, E21-24
- The Resident. Season 5, E3
- Narcos Wars. Season 1
- Lost Treasures of Egypt. Season 1
- Baby Daddy. Seasons 1 – 6
February 4
- Torn
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Longest Ride
- The Real Black Panther
February 9
- The King’s Man
- Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Episode 7 (Finale)
- Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 6
- The Wonder Years. Episode 8
- Pam & Tommy. Episode 4
- The Big Leap. Episode 11 (Finale)
- Queens. Episode 4
- Resident. Season 5, Episode 4
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Season 2
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery – Six New Episodes
- Danger Decoded. Season 1
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller. Season 1
- Harrow. Season 1 & 2
February 11
- The Thing About Harry (2020)
- Table 19 (2017)
- High Strung (2016)
- Winnie The Pooh: A Valentine For You
- Russia’s Mystery Files
- Frozen Kingdom of the Snow Leopard
February 16
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals”
- Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 7
- The Wonder Years. Episode 9
- Queens. Episode 5
- Pam & Tommy. Episode 5
- The French Dispatch
- Blackpink The Movie
- Resident. Season 5, Episode 5
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. Season 4, Episodes 15-20
- Like Me! Season 2
- Mira, Royal Detective. Season 2, Episodes 1-10
- One Mississippi. Seasons 1-2
- Rel. Season 1
- Europe From Above. Season 2
February 18
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse. Season 2 – Winter Special
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Buried Secrets of Cordoba
- Jade Eyed Leopard
February 21
- The Walking Dead. Season 11, Episode 9
February 23
- The Proud Family: Prouder & Louder. Episode 1
- Resident. Season 5 Episode 6
- Amphibia. Season 3, Episodes 1-5
- Touch. Season 1 & 2
- For The People. Season 1 & 2
- World’s Deadliest. Season 3
- Savage Kingdom. Season 4
- Wild Cats of India. Season 1
- Big Sky. Season 2, Episode 8
- Pam & Tommy. Episode 6
- Queens. Episode 6
February 24
- This Is Us. Season 6, Episode 5
February 25
- No Exit
- Snatched (2017)
- The Imposters (1998)
- Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- The Kid Who Would Be King
February 28
- The Walking Dead. Season 11, Episode 10
