Here’s how you can get FREE pancakes in Dublin this Pancake Tuesday

Pancake Tuesday is just around the corner, and one Dublin restaurant is celebrating in the best way.

On February 21st, the Stella Diner in Rathmines will be giving out complimentary pancakes ALL DAY – with toppings of icing sugar and maple syrup.

To claim your FREE pancake, simply rock up to the Diner on Pancake Tuesday from 10:30am until they run out, and you will be served a delicious pancake free of charge (no strings attached!).

The Stella Diner, located on 211 Rathmines Road Lower, is Dublin’s home to truly authentic warm and fluffy American-style pancake stacks.

Stella Diner head chef Justin Ekwe has been flipping pancakes for over five years now, meaning you’ll be able a seriously scrumptious pancake this Pancake Tuesday.

The Stella Diner is open daily, seven days a week with full bar, and amazing food from all day breakfast to American diner classics, and everything in between.

