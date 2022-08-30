Here’s everything you need to pack for Electric Picnic 2022

Electric Picnic is only a few days away, so it’s time to get packing!
We’ve listed everything you need to bring with you to Stradbally for the three-day festival.
Take a look:
Camping Essentials
- Tent
- Sleeping Bag
- Camping Chair
- Pillow
Toiletries
- Baby Wipes
- Tissues
- Toilet Roll
- Hand Sanitizer
- Toothbrush and Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash
- Shower Cap
- Dry Shampoo
- Tampons/Pads
- Hair Brush
- Hair Clips and Bobbins
- Hairspray/Gel
- Sunscreen
- Makeup
- Eyelash Glue and Tweezers
- Makeup Remover and Cotton Pads
Emergency Kit
- Painkillers
- Dioralyte
- Hay Fever Tablets
- Eye Drops
- Fabric Plasters and Blister Plasters
Miscellaneous
- Power Bank
- Speaker
- Reusable Cup with Straw
- Bottle Opener
- Bin Bags
- Mirror
- Sliders/Flip-flops for Shower
- Towel
- Extra Pairs of Socks and Knickers
- Fluffy Socks
- Cosy Pyjamas/Hoodies for Night
- Rain Jacket
- Wellies
- Bum Bag/Backpack
- Chewing Gum
- Snacks
IMPORTANT REMINDER: Don’t forget your ticket!
