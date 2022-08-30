Here’s everything you need to pack for Electric Picnic 2022

Electric Picnic is only a few days away, so it’s time to get packing!

We’ve listed everything you need to bring with you to Stradbally for the three-day festival.

Take a look:

Camping Essentials

Tent

Sleeping Bag

Camping Chair

Pillow

Toiletries

Baby Wipes

Tissues

Toilet Roll

Hand Sanitizer

Toothbrush and Toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash

Shower Cap

Dry Shampoo

Tampons/Pads

Hair Brush

Hair Clips and Bobbins

Hairspray/Gel

Sunscreen

Makeup

Eyelash Glue and Tweezers

Makeup Remover and Cotton Pads

Emergency Kit

Painkillers

Dioralyte

Hay Fever Tablets

Eye Drops

Fabric Plasters and Blister Plasters

Miscellaneous

Power Bank

Speaker

Reusable Cup with Straw

Bottle Opener

Bin Bags

Mirror

Sliders/Flip-flops for Shower

Towel

Extra Pairs of Socks and Knickers

Fluffy Socks

Cosy Pyjamas/Hoodies for Night

Rain Jacket

Wellies

Bum Bag/Backpack

Chewing Gum

Snacks

IMPORTANT REMINDER: Don’t forget your ticket!