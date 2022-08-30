Ad
Here’s everything you need to pack for Electric Picnic 2022

INSTAGRAM | @epfestival
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Electric Picnic is only a few days away, so it’s time to get packing!

We’ve listed everything you need to bring with you to Stradbally for the three-day festival.

Take a look:

Camping Essentials

  • Tent
  • Sleeping Bag
  • Camping Chair
  • Pillow

Toiletries

  • Baby Wipes
  • Tissues
  • Toilet Roll
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Toothbrush and Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash
  • Shower Cap
  • Dry Shampoo
  • Tampons/Pads
  • Hair Brush
  • Hair Clips and Bobbins
  • Hairspray/Gel
  • Sunscreen
  • Makeup
  • Eyelash Glue and Tweezers
  • Makeup Remover and Cotton Pads

Emergency Kit

  • Painkillers
  • Dioralyte
  • Hay Fever Tablets
  • Eye Drops
  • Fabric Plasters and Blister Plasters

Miscellaneous

  • Power Bank
  • Speaker
  • Reusable Cup with Straw
  • Bottle Opener
  • Bin Bags
  • Mirror
  • Sliders/Flip-flops for Shower
  • Towel
  • Extra Pairs of Socks and Knickers
  • Fluffy Socks
  • Cosy Pyjamas/Hoodies for Night
  • Rain Jacket
  • Wellies
  • Bum Bag/Backpack
  • Chewing Gum
  • Snacks

IMPORTANT REMINDER: Don’t forget your ticket!

