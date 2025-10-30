Ad
HomeFeatures

Latest Posts

Halloween costume inspiration for friend groups

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.

Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest group costume ideas for you and your friends – no matter your group size.

Take a look:

Groups of Two

Paramount Pictures

Cher and Dionne (Clueless)

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy

Blair and Serena (Gossip Girl)

Wednesday & Enid (Wednesday)

Kim Possible and Shego

Groups of Three

The Dynamos in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Powerpuff Girls

The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus)

The Dynamos (Mamma Mia)

Heathers

Clover, Sam and Alex (Totally Spies!)

Groups of Four

Cady, Regina, Karen and Gretchen (Mean Girls)

The Cheetah Girls

Charlotte, Carrie, Miranda and Samantha (Sex and the City)

Bratz

Disney Princess Squad

Groups of Five

Spice Girls

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)

Spice Girls

The Derry Girls

The Barbie Multiverse

Powerangers

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL