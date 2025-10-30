Halloween costume inspiration for friend groups

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.

Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest group costume ideas for you and your friends – no matter your group size.

Take a look:

Groups of Two

Cher and Dionne (Clueless)

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy

Blair and Serena (Gossip Girl)

Wednesday & Enid (Wednesday)

Kim Possible and Shego

Groups of Three

The Powerpuff Girls

The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus)

The Dynamos (Mamma Mia)

Heathers

Clover, Sam and Alex (Totally Spies!)

Groups of Four

Cady, Regina, Karen and Gretchen (Mean Girls)

The Cheetah Girls

Charlotte, Carrie, Miranda and Samantha (Sex and the City)

Bratz

Disney Princess Squad

Groups of Five

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)

Spice Girls

The Derry Girls

The Barbie Multiverse

Powerangers