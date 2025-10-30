Halloween costume inspiration for friend groups

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.
Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest group costume ideas for you and your friends – no matter your group size.
Take a look:
Groups of Two
Cher and Dionne (Clueless)
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy
Blair and Serena (Gossip Girl)
Wednesday & Enid (Wednesday)
Kim Possible and Shego
Groups of Three
The Powerpuff Girls
The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus)
The Dynamos (Mamma Mia)
Heathers
Clover, Sam and Alex (Totally Spies!)
Groups of Four
Cady, Regina, Karen and Gretchen (Mean Girls)
The Cheetah Girls
Charlotte, Carrie, Miranda and Samantha (Sex and the City)
Bratz
Disney Princess Squad
Groups of Five
Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)
Spice Girls
The Derry Girls
The Barbie Multiverse
Powerangers