Halloween 2025 costume inspiration for couples

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to start planning this year’s costume.

If you’re in a relationship and want to dress up with your significant other, we’ve rounded up eight amazing couple costumes perfect for the occasion.

Take a look:

Daisy Jones & Billy Dunne (Daisy Jones & The Six)

The duo are 1970s rock stars whose musical chemistry and turbulent love story mirror Fleetwood Mac.

How to get the look:

Daisy: Boho top or fringe jacket, flared jeans, loose curls, aviator shades.

Billy: Vintage band tee, denim jacket or vest, and a microphone prop.

Pro tip: Match with retro accessories — scarves, necklaces, and platform boots.

Edward & Bella (Twilight)

The brooding vampire and his human love interest from the beloved supernatural romance saga.

How to get the look:

Edward: Pale foundation, tousled hair, grey coat, brooding expression.

Bella: Plaid shirt, dark jeans, casual jacket.

Pro tip: Sprinkle a bit of body glitter for Edward’s “sunlight sparkle.”

Ghostface & Sidney Prescott (Scream)

The masked killer and the ultimate final girl from the Scream horror franchise.

How to get the look:

Ghostface: Black cloak, iconic white mask.

Sidney: Jeans, denim jacket, and toy phone.

Pro Tip: Add fake blood for a slasher finish.

Mark S. & Helly R. (Severance)

From Apple TV+’s Severance, the “innie” versions of Mark and Helly represent their internal selves within the Severance facility.

How to get the look:

Matching or coordinated “work” clothes: clean button-ups, slacks or modest skirts. Think “corporate but slightly off.”

Name badge(s) or ID cards — “Mark S.” and “Helly R.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

The pop megastar and NFL player whose romance broke the internet.

How to get the look:

Taylor: Sparkly top or sequined dress, red lipstick, and a toy microphone.

Travis: Kansas City Chiefs jersey (#87), jeans or joggers, and a football prop.

Pro Tip: Write “87” in glitter on your face for a cute crossover touch.

Frankenstein & The Bride

The timeless monster and his electrifying bride — gothic love that never dies.

How to get the look:

Frankenstein: Dark suit, pale makeup, fake bolts (use foil or clay).

Bride: White dress, teased hair with white streak, pale makeup.

Pro Tip: Wrap white fabric strips for a tattered, haunting finish.

Fiyero and Elphaba (Wicked)

The charming prince and the misunderstood green witch from Wicked, one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals — and now a hit movie.

How to get the look:

Elphaba: Green face paint or body makeup, black dress or cape, witch’s hat, and a broomstick prop. Add dark lipstick and dramatic eyeliner.

Fiyero: Royal or military-style jacket (think blue, green, or gold), fitted trousers, boots, and a confident smile.

Pro Tip: A little glitter on Elphaba’s face adds movie-level magic, and a faux rose or book prop can hint at their on-stage romance.

Gomez and Morticia Addams

With the second season of Wednesday being released earlier this year, the iconic couple are back in the spotlight/

How to get the look:

Morticia: Long black dress, sleek black hair, red lipstick, and smoky eyes.

Gomez: Pinstripe suit, slicked-back hair, and a pencil-thin moustache.

Pro Tip: Carry a single red rose or light a (fake) cigar for that perfectly macabre Addams flair.