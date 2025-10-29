Halloween 2025 costume inspiration for couples

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to start planning this year’s costume.
If you’re in a relationship and want to dress up with your significant other, we’ve rounded up eight amazing couple costumes perfect for the occasion.
Take a look:
Daisy Jones & Billy Dunne (Daisy Jones & The Six)
The duo are 1970s rock stars whose musical chemistry and turbulent love story mirror Fleetwood Mac.
How to get the look:
Daisy: Boho top or fringe jacket, flared jeans, loose curls, aviator shades.
Billy: Vintage band tee, denim jacket or vest, and a microphone prop.
Pro tip: Match with retro accessories — scarves, necklaces, and platform boots.
Edward & Bella (Twilight)
The brooding vampire and his human love interest from the beloved supernatural romance saga.
How to get the look:
Edward: Pale foundation, tousled hair, grey coat, brooding expression.
Bella: Plaid shirt, dark jeans, casual jacket.
Pro tip: Sprinkle a bit of body glitter for Edward’s “sunlight sparkle.”
Ghostface & Sidney Prescott (Scream)
The masked killer and the ultimate final girl from the Scream horror franchise.
How to get the look:
Ghostface: Black cloak, iconic white mask.
Sidney: Jeans, denim jacket, and toy phone.
Pro Tip: Add fake blood for a slasher finish.
Mark S. & Helly R. (Severance)
From Apple TV+’s Severance, the “innie” versions of Mark and Helly represent their internal selves within the Severance facility.
How to get the look:
Matching or coordinated “work” clothes: clean button-ups, slacks or modest skirts. Think “corporate but slightly off.”
Name badge(s) or ID cards — “Mark S.” and “Helly R.”
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
The pop megastar and NFL player whose romance broke the internet.
How to get the look:
Taylor: Sparkly top or sequined dress, red lipstick, and a toy microphone.
Travis: Kansas City Chiefs jersey (#87), jeans or joggers, and a football prop.
Pro Tip: Write “87” in glitter on your face for a cute crossover touch.
Frankenstein & The Bride
The timeless monster and his electrifying bride — gothic love that never dies.
How to get the look:
Frankenstein: Dark suit, pale makeup, fake bolts (use foil or clay).
Bride: White dress, teased hair with white streak, pale makeup.
Pro Tip: Wrap white fabric strips for a tattered, haunting finish.
Fiyero and Elphaba (Wicked)
The charming prince and the misunderstood green witch from Wicked, one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals — and now a hit movie.
How to get the look:
Elphaba: Green face paint or body makeup, black dress or cape, witch’s hat, and a broomstick prop. Add dark lipstick and dramatic eyeliner.
Fiyero: Royal or military-style jacket (think blue, green, or gold), fitted trousers, boots, and a confident smile.
Pro Tip: A little glitter on Elphaba’s face adds movie-level magic, and a faux rose or book prop can hint at their on-stage romance.
Gomez and Morticia Addams
With the second season of Wednesday being released earlier this year, the iconic couple are back in the spotlight/
How to get the look:
Morticia: Long black dress, sleek black hair, red lipstick, and smoky eyes.
Gomez: Pinstripe suit, slicked-back hair, and a pencil-thin moustache.
Pro Tip: Carry a single red rose or light a (fake) cigar for that perfectly macabre Addams flair.