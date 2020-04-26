Goss.ie announces launch of new COVID-19 fundraiser: ‘Goss Gives Back’

We have teamed up with three incredible charities

We are delighted to announce the launch of our new fundraising campaign – Goss Gives Back.

At a time where funding is needed more than ever for frontline workers, hospitals and the general public, we want to give back as much as we can, while bringing our readers fun online events, filled with glitz and glam.

Over the coming weeks, we will be launching fun online competitions and activities, to keep our readers entertained and help those in need during this difficult period at the same time.

Your donation will be a huge boost, no matter how big or small.

We have partnered with three extraordinary charities during this campaign. With all funds raised split equally between them.

Pieta House

Ireland’s leading suicide prevention charity. After being forced to cancel Darkness Into Light this year, they crucially need funds to keep their free call line open, and to fund counselling sessions which are now taking place through phone support.

Those who suffer with their mental health could be suffering more now, because of isolation and restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mater Foundation

The Mater Hospital is seeing the most Covid-19 patients at the moment, and as a result their staff are all under pressure.

Your donations will help support them with vital equipment such as PPE, respiratory machines and ultrasound machines to see Covid-19 in the lungs.

You’ll also be helping to fund small comforts like iPads that connect patients to their families during this time.

Feed The Heroes

With the spread of COVID-19, ensuring that the country pulls together has never been more important. This pandemic will force frontline medical staff to dig deeper than ever before. So we must dig deeper too.

Feed the Heroes is a simple way you can make a difference. Your donation will help sustain those on the frontline, ensuring they get nutritious meals as they work longer shifts, have little time or facilities to prepare food.

You can donate to our fund right HERE.

#GossGivesBack