Five hacks to follow Eurovision on Twitter

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 takes place tonight.

Twitter has now become the home for Eurovision fans looking to engage with their community, create meaningful connections and celebrate pop culture, and if you want to follow all the action you can.

Take a look at our five hacks to keep up to date with the Eurovision on Twitter:

Warming up for Eurovision week

Follow Twitter’s Live Data Observatory, which will be keeping a tally on Tweets, most used emojis by country, and more on the night of the final.

Essential follows

One week to the #Eurovision final. Semifinals are Tuesday & Thursday, 20.00 Irish Time. (Ireland’s chance to qualify is Thursday.)

Importantly, the 2022 spreadsheets are populated and ready to assist with where to take toilet breaks and what not to miss.

It’s a good year! — Dónal Mulligan (@donalmulligan) May 7, 2022

For all of the information and updates about this year’s show, an absolute must follow is the official Eurovision account: @eurovision.

By following this account you can you can find the full info package with current Eurovision news, artist shoutouts, reviews and, for true Eurofans, even the timings of the soundchecks.

Other accounts to follow if your Irish and want to be kept up to date, include @PantiBliss, @GastroGays, @donalmulligan, and @DavinaDevine, as well as @rte and @RTE_Ents.

Real-time updates with the right #hashtags

To make sure you’re up to date on the best moments of the show (and the best memes), be sure to follow the most important hashtags.

#Eurovision and #ESC2022 will bring you up to the minute coverage of the competition.

#TheSoundofBeauty can also be found in many Tweets as the official Eurovision motto.

A Twitter Community for true Eurofans

The official Eurovision Twitter Community was created to give people a dedicated place to connect, share, and get closer to the discussions they care about most.

Engage with fellow Eurofans to talk about the best performances of the night, follow the voting process and read all the hot takes.

Eurovision Topic – not only during Eurovision week

To get the most interesting Tweets around Eurovision, it is worthwhile to follow the Eurovision Topic on Twitter.

This reflects the broader, lasting conversations Eurofans have about the event and everything around it, not only during Eurovision week.

Look out for the recommendations on your Home timeline or follow the Eurovision Topic from your Topics menu!