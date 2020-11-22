The annual award show will take place tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards takes place tonight from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

A host of famous faces will present awards, including Paris Hilton, Ciara and Cara Delevingne, with some world-class performances also taking place.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 AMAs:

Presenters

Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 AMAs.

As previously mentioned, Paris Hilton, Ciara and Cara Delevingne will be presenting awards on the night.

Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough and David Dobrik are also presenting, along with Anthony Anderson, Tayshia Adams and Christian Serratos.

Performers

The 2020 AMAs will be packed with performances from some of the biggest chart-topping artists in the world right now, including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.

BTS, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Lewis Capaldi will also be taking to the stage on the night, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Shawn Mendes.

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will be performing duets.

Bell Biv DeVoe, Dan + Shay, Lil Baby and Machine Gun Kelly complete the jam-packed line-up.

Nominees

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch tie for most nominations, each receiving eight, while Megan Thee Stallion scored five nods.

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby all received four nominations.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVOURITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Taylor Swift – ‘folklore’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

FAVOURITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVOURITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’

Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’

FAVOURITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVOURITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’

FAVOURITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVOURITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’

Summer Walker – ‘Over It’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

FAVOURITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

FAVOURITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

FAVOURITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVOURITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

FAVOURITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVOURITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVOURITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

Where to watch

The 2020 American Music Awards will air live on ABC at 1am GMT.