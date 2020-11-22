Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards takes place tonight from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
A host of famous faces will present awards, including Paris Hilton, Ciara and Cara Delevingne, with some world-class performances also taking place.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 AMAs:
Presenters
Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 AMAs.
As previously mentioned, Paris Hilton, Ciara and Cara Delevingne will be presenting awards on the night.
Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough and David Dobrik are also presenting, along with Anthony Anderson, Tayshia Adams and Christian Serratos.
Performers
The 2020 AMAs will be packed with performances from some of the biggest chart-topping artists in the world right now, including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.
BTS, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Lewis Capaldi will also be taking to the stage on the night, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Shawn Mendes.
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will be performing duets.
Bell Biv DeVoe, Dan + Shay, Lil Baby and Machine Gun Kelly complete the jam-packed line-up.
Nominees
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch tie for most nominations, each receiving eight, while Megan Thee Stallion scored five nods.
Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby all received four nominations.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVOURITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Taylor Swift – ‘folklore’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
FAVOURITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVOURITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’
Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’
FAVOURITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVOURITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’
FAVOURITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVOURITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’
Summer Walker – ‘Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
FAVOURITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
FAVOURITE ALBUM – LATIN
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
FAVOURITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
FAVOURITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
FAVOURITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVOURITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVOURITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
Where to watch
The 2020 American Music Awards will air live on ABC at 1am GMT.