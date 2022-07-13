Everything you need to know about tonight’s Supermoon

The Buck Supermoon will illuminate the sky for all of Ireland to see tonight.

The full Buck Moon will be its brightest at 7:38GMT, and it will appear below the horizon so onlookers are encouraged to look towards the southeast to watch it rise.

This month’s Full Buck Moon will be the “biggest and brightest” Supermoon of the year as it will be 222,089.3 miles (357,418 km) from Earth at its nearest points.

This makes it beat out last month’s Strawberry moon by 200km.

Why is it called the Buck Moon? It’s because antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time of the year.

It’s also called Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when fish returned to the area and were ready to be harvested.

What can you do with this moon to help with your metaphysical interests?

Find out below:

Cleanse and Declutter

Full moons are a great excuse to cleanse and declutter your life.

Whether that is physically like cleaning out your closet or car. Or it could be about our relationships with others, maybe moving on from one or setting boundaries in another.

Ashtar Tashi, a soul healer, spiritual mentor, crystal therapist and author of ‘Keep Shining!: Find Your Happiness Quotient and Goddess in Gucci’ told Elle magazine: “Full moons are a time of intense emotional activity and this July full moon is about making conscious choices— consciously declutter your emotions, let go of anything holding you back, it might make you uncomfortable but it’s necessary.”

It is also extremely important to cleanse your space and your aura during this time.

“My favourite way to cleanse is to use a smudging sage or a Palo Santo. If you have neither of these, a selenite stick should do the trick. The idea is to cleanse your entire body from head to toe and the area around you,” Urvi Shrimanker, a tarot card reader and meditation coach, told Elle.

Make a list

“Go ahead, make a list of all that you wish to create space with. You can make a list of the people you want to move away from, the job you want to leave, the sense of ego, stubbornness, fear etc that you wish to release and let go of. What you want to replace it with, is what you have to write,” Ashtar added.

Take your list… and set it on fire

You want to release your intentions into the universe, so they will hopefully come true.

Ashtar told Elle: “Once you’ve written down your intentions, move some incense smoke over it and burn it to ashes in a bowl using a candle flame. The collected ashes can then be drained in running water. ”

Meditate

Meditating during this time, especially with the energy from the full moon and after releasing your intentions is something you should definitely do.

Taking the time to release all of the heavy emotions you may have brought it extremely important.

Bathe in the moonlight

Taking in some of this moonlight would be a great idea.

“Sit on your balcony, terrace or even on the ground to connect with mother earth. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, open your arms wide and welcome the energy of the full moon goddess to come within you and illuminate all those parts that are hiding in dark spaces, so you are then ready to release them.”

“As you feel the light coming in, you automatically get an insight about what are those parts of darkness that you want to let go of,” Ashtar concluded.

Charge your crystals

You can cleanse and charge your crystals under the moonlight to give them enhanced their metaphysical properties.

Place your crystals in a spot where they will be covered in moonlight.

Ideally, you would leave the crystals out all night so they have the most time possible under the supermoon.