Everything you need to know about the November Supermoon

On November 5, 2025, the night sky will feature a striking celestial event: a supermoon.

This event is also the second of three consecutive supermoons.

This phenomenon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, known as perigee, making it appear larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

What Is a Supermoon?

A supermoon is essentially a full moon at its closest orbital point to Earth.

This alignment causes the moon to appear roughly 14% larger and 30% brighter than an average full moon, creating a dramatic and visually impressive display for sky watchers.

November’s Full Moon: The Beaver Moon

The November full moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon, a name originating from Native American and European traditions.

Historically, it signalled the time to prepare for winter, including setting beaver traps.

In 2025, the Beaver Moon is not only a cultural marker but also a chance to witness one of the year’s most prominent lunar events.

What Is The Best Time To See The Beaver Moon?

On Wednesday, November 5th, at 1:19 PM, the beaver supermoon will officially achieve its full moon phase.

It may seem odd to have a full moon in the middle of the afternoon, but astronomers use the moon’s orbital positions, not its visibility, to predict its phases.

But don’t worry, once night falls, the beaver supermoon will really come to life for us on Earth.

Additionally, it will be visible for a few evenings before and after the 5th.

What can you do with this moon to help with your metaphysical interests?

Emotional Amplification

Full moons generally represent culmination, clarity, and release.

When the moon is “super,” these effects can feel magnified.

People might experience heightened emotions, vivid dreams, or sudden realisations about personal relationships, career choices, or life goals.

Reflection and Release

Astrologers often view the supermoon as a time to let go of what no longer serves you.

This could involve old habits, toxic relationships, or limiting beliefs. Journaling, meditation, or intention-setting rituals are commonly recommended to harness this energy.

Impact by Zodiac Signs

Aries: Emotional breakthroughs in personal goals and self-expression.

Taurus: Reflection on finances, possessions, and comfort zones.

Gemini: Communication, learning, and social connections may be highlighted.

Cancer: Inner healing, family matters, and home life take centre stage.

Leo: Self-image and personal confidence may be amplified.

Virgo: Career decisions, daily routines, and wellness practices come into focus.

Libra: Partnerships and balance in relationships may feel intensified.

Scorpio: Deep emotional release, transformation, and intimacy.

Sagittarius: Travel, adventure, and philosophical growth may be highlighted.

Capricorn: Long-term goals, career achievements, and responsibilities.

Aquarius: Friendships, community, and innovative ideas may feel energised.

Pisces: Creativity, spirituality, and intuition could peak.