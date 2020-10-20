Ireland will enter into Level 5 from midnight Wednesday in a bid to tackle the growing COVID cases

Everything you need to know about the new Level 5 restrictions

On Monday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the nation about the next move in tackling the growing number of coronavirus cases in Ireland.

From Wednesday 21st of October at midnight, the country will be entering into Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions for six weeks, leading us up to December 1.

There has been some amendments to the governments restrictions, with some people still unsure what exactly the guidelines mean.

Here is everything you need to know about the new nationwide Level 5 restrictions:

5km Travel Restrictions

People are being asked to stay at home, and are only allowed to travel within 5 kilometres of their homes for exercise, with some exceptions:

Essential work

Compassionate grounds*

To attend a wedding

To attend a funeral

To visit a grave

To care for the elderly or vulnerable

For medical appointments

To collect medication

For farming purposes

Childcare/ taking children to school

*If you are struggling with your mental health this falls under the compassionate grounds category.

Cafés, Restaurants, Pubs and Hotels

As of Wednesday, cafés and restaurants will be open for take away ONLY.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but only to support the provision of essential services.

Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed, and are only open for take away or delivery only in other counties.

Social Visits, Weddings and Funerals

Visits to other households and gardens are banned.

However, a support bubble concept has been introduced for those who live alone – allowing them to join a “bubble” with one other nominated household.

While indoor or outdoor events are prohibited, it is also possible to meet one other household in an outdoor environment within your 5km – such as a park.

Up to 25 people are allowed to attend a wedding and up to 25 mourners can attend a funeral with the new restrictions.

Retail

Only essential retail shops are permitted to stay open with the Level 5 restrictions.

Essential retail includes:

Food stores/supermarkets

Pharmacies

Service stations

Laundries and dry cleaners

Banks, post offices and credit unions

Outlets selling safety supplies and hardware stores

Schools and Higher Education

Schools will remain open during Level 5, as will early learning and childcare services.

Children will also be allowed to to play sport and train in pods of up to 15 outdoors.