Everything we know so far about this year’s Late Late Toy Show

It’s Toy Show week!

Ryan Tubridy and his army of toy testers will bring the magic from all corners of the country to reveal the hottest new toys of the year this Friday, November 26th.

Full of incredible characters, knockout performances, amazing surprise guests (and an array of Ryan’s Christmas jumpers!) everyone is invited to be part of the most phenomenal night, where Christmas truly begins.

Ahead of the show, which will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm, a teaser trailer was released to get viewers excited for Ireland’s most-watched TV programme.

With the tag line ‘Totally Worth It’, the clip shows children falling asleep in various locations the day after staying up late to watch the annual programme.

At the end of the clip, an exhausted looking Ryan Tubridy falls asleep at his kitchen table, after hosting the Toy Show.

The theme of this year’s show is still strictly under wraps, and the only clue Ryan has given so far is: “I had to go and get fitted up for a new nose, Toy Show wise.”

Previous Toy Show themes have included The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl, Frozen and The Jungle Book.

To get you excited for this year’s show, take a look back at some of the most heartwarming moments in Toy Show history here.