Everything we know so far about the Sex and the City reboot

Only one more sleep until we can watch the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot!

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Irish fans can watch the ten new episodes from December 9th on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.

Ahead of the return of one of our all-time favourite shows, we have rounded up everything we know about the series so far.

Take a look:

Who will be in it?

As previously mentioned, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon will all be returning for the revival series.

However, fans were left heartbroken when they learned that Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot.

HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys said Samantha’s absence will be incorporated into the script as part of the storyline.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, he explained: “[The producers are] not trying to re-do Sex and the City. They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s.”

“It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s. Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave.”

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York.”

“So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

While Kim will not appear in the series, a lot of other original cast members have been confirmed for ‘And Just Like That…’

Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr Big, David Eigenberg will return as Miranda’s husband Steve, and Evan Handler will return as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt.

Mario Cantone (who played Anthony Marentino) and John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) will also appear in the revival series.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch in the original series, also shot scenes for the revival series just weeks before his tragic death.

The actor died on September 21st at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Four new characters have been introduced to ‘And Just Like That’.

Nicole Ari Parker has landed a role as Lisa Todd Wexley in the reboot, a Park Avenue mother of three.

Sarita Choudhury will star as single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker Seema Patel in the series. Karen Pittman, best known for her role in The Morning Show, will play Dr. Nya Wallace on the show – a brilliant, yet challenging Columbia Law professor. Sara Ramirez, best known for her role of Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast as non-binary comedian Che Diaz. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) The Leaked Script

Over the summer, Page Six shared an exclusive glimpse of the leaked script – and it contains some HUGE spoilers.

According to the publication, Carrie and Mr. Big are heading for a divorce, after finally tying the knot in the show’s first film.

In the scene, podcast host Carrie admits to her friends Stanford Blatch, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt that she isn’t in a good place as she and Big fight over their finances.

She reportedly says: “I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage.”

“Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?” Carrie adds, referencing Big’s previous failed marriages.

It also looks like Carrie is set for a new love interest in the revival series.

Back in October, MailOnline published photos of SJP kissing her co-star Jon Tenney on the set of series.

In the official trailer, Carrie and Big seem happier than ever, so we are dying to find out what happens between them in the new episodes.

Check out the trailer below: