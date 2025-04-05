Everyone is saying the same thing about Domino’s garlic and herb easter egg

Everyone is saying the same thing about Domino’s latest menu edition, a garlic and herb easter egg.

While many believed the weird food combo was an April Fools joke, it appears the egg is here to stay.

The brand announced the news on their Instagram, writing: “🥚 AVAILABLE NOW 🥚

🧄 The Garlic & Herb Easter Egg 🧄 this one is for the superfans 🙂‍↕️”

Eoin Corrigan, Domino’s Ambassador for Eggs-troadinary Flavours, said of the latest edition: “Easter is the perfect time to treat yourself, and we wanted to bring a fun, flavour-packed twist to the traditional chocolate egg. This Easter Egg is for the Garlic & Herb Dip fans who want to mix things up this year!”

He continued: “Why hunt for chocolate when you can crack open the ultimate Easter treat?”

Fans were left very divided by the announcement, with many reminding the brand that April Fools Day had passed.

One wrote: “It’s not April 1st anymore guys.”

Another wrote: “Did someone there hit their head on something?”

A third wrote: “dominoes testing the limits of what humans will eat”

However, some fans were intrigued by the flavours, claiming they would be up for trying it.

One wrote: “I actually wanna eat this.”

Another wrote: “This is brilliant! Hope I win.”

