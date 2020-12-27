End of year podcast: The Biggest Stories of 2020

We're talking through the stories that made the headlines on the latest episode of the Gosscast

Although 2020 was the year that the world stood still, all because of COVID-19, it was actually still just as dramatic and entertaining as any other year.

While we were forced to stay at home to keep our loved ones safe, meaning no wild nights out, and no summer series of Love Island (we’re still not over that) celebs still found away to keep themselves in the news.

From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dramatically stepping down as Senior Royals, or their multiple law suits, to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard going head to head in court, or let’s not forget all the hook ups and splits that took place during the pandemic, so much has happened.

And there was lots of positive news too this year, like Rosanna Davison welcoming twin boys, the international success of Normal People and Matt Damon spending his lockdown in Dublin.

For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.

Take a listen:

