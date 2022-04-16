Each Zodiac Sign’s Love Language

Ever wondered what your love language is? Well, wonder no more, because we know what it is according to your zodiac sign.

There are so many different ways of giving and receiving love, and turns out, there are consistent patterns in how each zodiac sign wants to be loved.

Check yours out below:

Aries: Words of affirmation

By nature, Aries are bold and make grand gestures.

Aries want their feelings to be known, and in return, they want someone who can affirm their love and appreciation right back.

Aries don’t want to play guessing games ⁠— they feel most comforted when love is straight-forward and spoken directly.

Taurus: Physical touch

Tauruses are extremely in touch with their senses.

While thoughtful gifts or kind words from the person they love may be appreciated, what Tauruses appreciate the most is a simple touch or being physically close.

Whether its hand holding, a brush of the arm, or cuddling on the couch, Tauruses feel most grounded when the person they love shows physical affection.

Gemini: Quality time

Although Geminis also love words of affirmation, what they enjoy the most is sharing experiences with other people and having a person’s full attention.

Geminis feel loved when someone takes the time to sit down with them and really listen to what they’re saying.

One-on-one interactions are when they shine.

Cancer: Acts of service

Cancers would do anything for the people they love — they go out of their way to nurture and care for others in every way possible.

And when it comes to how they want to be loved, they want the same thing in return — acts of service.

They want to be taken care of, even if it’s just offering to help them clean the kitchen or run some errands.

Cancers just want to know they don’t have to do everything alone.

Leo: Words of affirmation

Leos already believe they are genuinely great people, and trust me, they’re already very aware of their many accomplishments.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t need to hear it every once in a while.

It means so much to Leos if they have someone to share their big moments with. So when their loved ones encourage or compliment them, it truly means the world.

Virgo: Acts of service

Virgos spend so much of their lives making sure things run smoothly, and they have very particular methods of getting things done.

Virgos know that most people aren’t as detail-oriented and organised as them, but it still makes them feel loved when the people they love offer to help out.

They have a hard time asking for help, so when someone steps in without even being asked, it’s an incredible display of love for Virgos.

Libra: Gifts

Libras definitely have an eye for beautiful things.

They aren’t superficial, but they like when someone goes out of their way to pick out something special for them.

And it doesn’t need to be expensive — Libras just want gifts to come from the heart.

Libras like a tangible reminder that someone is thinking of them!

Scorpio: Physical touch

Scorpios put on a tough front, but they enjoy connecting with others and feeling close to people just as much as anyone else.

Scorpios are over the moon when someone shows them physical affection, and it tends to break down some of those many walls they put up.

And it doesn’t even have to be intimate — Scorpios enjoy the smallest expressions of touch.

Sagittarius: Quality time

Optimism and expression are the main qualities of a Sagittarius. They are always on the go, and they always say how they feel.

When it comes to being loved, Sagittariuses want someone who can keep up with them. They want someone to be enthusiastic by their side and to do the things they love together.

Most of all, a Sagittarius wants to be with someone who enjoys the same activities they do.

Capricorn: Acts of service

Capricorns value hard work and helping the people they care about.

And since Capricorns have so many goals and have so much on their plate, it means a lot when the person they love steps up and does something helpful for them.

A Capricorn’s mantra: actions speak louder than words.

Aquarius: Words of affirmation

Aquariuses spend a great deal of time in their own heads, and they genuinely want the world to be a better place.

But sometimes, they stretch themselves too thin and wonder if what they’re doing is even worth the stress.

So, it makes them feel secure and loved when someone encourages them and tells them they are doing a great job.

Pisces: Quality time

Pisces might be known for getting a little caught up in their mind and daydreams, but spending time with the people they love brings them back to reality — in a great way.

What Pisces appreciate the most is when someone takes the time to listen to them, be present with them, and give them their time and energy.

Pisces hold on to every memory they make.