Disney teases exciting projects on first day of the D23 Expo

Disney teased some of its exciting projects on the first day of the biennial D23 Expo.

The second trailer for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 was shown to audiences at the convention in Anaheim, California.

The sequel, which is set to be released on Disney+ on September 30, will see Betty Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

The first official trailer for Disney’s Disenchanted was also released.

The prequel, which was partly filmed in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, will arrive on Disney+ on November 24.

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden will all reprise their roles, which the cast accept an exciting new addition in the form of Maya Rudolph.

Elsewhere, Disney fans were treated to a first look at the live action The Little Mermaid.

The film will feature the talented Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to have a cinema release on May 26, 2023.

Disney shared the posters for other live actions remakes.

Peter Pan & Wendy will stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.

The Lion King’s spin-off Mufasa is set for release in 2024.

While the live action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will also be released in 2024.

A number of Disney Pixar projects were also announced at the convention.

The new film Elemental, featuring Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, will be released in cinemas on June 16, 2023.

Pixar’s new original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan, will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

The new project ELIO will see a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for planet Earth, which will be released in the spring of 2024.

Disney also announced another exciting project – Inside Out 2.

The film, which is set for release in the summer of 2024, will come nearly a decade after the original was released.

Amy Poehler will reprise her role as the main character Joy in the sequel.

Disney announced three other animated projects on the first day of the convention in Anaheim.

The original series Iwájú, which will journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

The animated film Strange World will be released in cinemas on November 23, 2022.

Finally, Wish, the film that explores how the iconic wishing star came to be, is set to be released in November 2023.