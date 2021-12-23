Christmas Eve TV Guide: What to watch

There are tons of shows and films on TV this Christmas to keep you and your family entertained.

We’ve listed what’s showing on RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, ITV, BBC and Channel 4 on Christmas Eve.

Take a look:

RTÉ

Adam Saves Christmas – A brand new animated short film from Toy Show star Adam King will premiere on RTÉ Jnr at 12pm Christmas Eve. Ryan Turbidy will voice Santa in this special.

– A brand new animated short film from Toy Show star Adam King will premiere on RTÉ Jnr at 12pm Christmas Eve. Ryan Turbidy will voice Santa in this special. ET: The Extra-Terrestrial – On RTÉ 1 at 1:10pm is ET. In this film, a lonely young boy befriends an alien. The pair develop a psychic connection but his time on earth is making the alien sick and on top of that, the Government are after him.

Virgin Media

Madagascar Escape 2 Africa – At 4:05pm on Virgin Media Two, catch the second instalment of the Madagascar films. The animals decide they’ve had enough of Zoo life and decide to make a break for Africa.

ITV

Nativity Rocks – Mr Poppy causes chaos at St Bernadette’s Primary School when the school decide to enter spectacular rock musical competition. Can they win and make it the best Christmas ever? Find out at 11am on ITV.

BBC

Brave – At 11:40am, catch this tale of a stubborn Princess who goes against her mother’s wishes of marrying an ally. She seeks help from a witch and a magical potion, but things take a terrible twist.

Channel 4

Christmas Encore – Bright and early at 9:30 am don’t miss Christmas Encore. While playing a lead role in a Christmas Carol, an actress finds herself falling for her director.

A young boy’s snowman comes to life in this festive animation at 5pm on Christmas Eve. The snowman whisks him off to the North Pole, featuring the famous soundtrack Walking In The Air. Home Alone – A must watch for the entire family at 6pm on Christmas Eve. In this family favourite an 8-year-old boy accidentally gets left behind when his family head off for a Christmas Break. As if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s under attack from burglars who want to rob the house while the family are away.