Christmas Day TV Guide: What To Watch

Christmas Day is the perfect time to sit in front of the fire, tuck into a box of chocolates after your Christmas dinner, and watch some TV.
Whether you’re in the mood for a festive film, your fix of soap drama, or some Christmas specials – there’s something for everyone to watch this December 25th.
Here’s what is on:
RTÉ
- Christmas Carols: Christmas in St Patricks – RTÉ One 9am
- Back to the Future – RTÉ One 1:55 PM
- The Grinch – RTÉ One 6pm
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – RTÉ Two 6:45
- Fair City – RTÉ One 8:50pm
- Mrs Brown’s Boys – RTÉ One 9:35pm
- Daddy’s Home 2 – RTÉ Two 10:20pm
BBC
- Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – BBC One 5:30pm
- The Queen’s Christmas Message – BBC One 3pm
- Mary Poppins Returns – BBC One 3:10pm
- Santa Claus: The Movie – BBC Two 3:10pm
- The Great Christmas Bake Off – BBC Two 8pm
- EastEnders – BBC One 9:35pm
Virgin Media
- A Dog Named Christmas – Virgin Media One 12pm
- Madagascar Escape 2 Africa – Virgin Media Two 6pm
- Emmerdale – Virgin Media One 7pm
- The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – Virgin Media One 8pm
- Coronation Street – Virgin Media One 8pm
- Dirty Dancing – Virgin Media One 9pm
ITV
- Jack Frost – ITV2 11:05am
- Shrek the Halls – ITV2 3:25pm
- Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom – ITV 2 5:40pm
- The Larkins – ITV 9pm
- Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! – ITV2 9:15pm
- Love Actually – ITV 10:40pm
