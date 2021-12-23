Christmas Day TV Guide: What To Watch

Christmas Day is the perfect time to sit in front of the fire, tuck into a box of chocolates after your Christmas dinner, and watch some TV.

Whether you’re in the mood for a festive film, your fix of soap drama, or some Christmas specials – there’s something for everyone to watch this December 25th.

Here’s what is on:

RTÉ

Christmas Carols: Christmas in St Patricks – RTÉ One 9am

– RTÉ One 9am Back to the Future – RTÉ One 1:55 PM

– RTÉ One 1:55 PM The Grinch – RTÉ One 6pm

– RTÉ One 6pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – RTÉ Two 6:45

– RTÉ Two 6:45 Fair City – RTÉ One 8:50pm

– RTÉ One 8:50pm Mrs Brown’s Boys – RTÉ One 9:35pm

– RTÉ One 9:35pm Daddy’s Home 2 – RTÉ Two 10:20pm

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – BBC One 5:30pm

– BBC One 5:30pm The Queen’s Christmas Message – BBC One 3pm

– BBC One 3pm Mary Poppins Returns – BBC One 3:10pm

– BBC One 3:10pm Santa Claus: The Movie – BBC Two 3:10pm

BBC Two 3:10pm The Great Christmas Bake Off – BBC Two 8pm

BBC Two 8pm EastEnders – BBC One 9:35pm

Virgin Media

A Dog Named Christmas – Virgin Media One 12pm

– Virgin Media One 12pm Madagascar Escape 2 Africa – Virgin Media Two 6pm

– Virgin Media Two 6pm Emmerdale – Virgin Media One 7pm

– Virgin Media One 7pm The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – Virgin Media One 8pm

– Virgin Media One 8pm Coronation Street – Virgin Media One 8pm

Virgin Media One 8pm Dirty Dancing – Virgin Media One 9pm

ITV

Jack Frost – ITV2 11:05am

– ITV2 11:05am Shrek the Halls – ITV2 3:25pm

ITV2 3:25pm Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom – ITV 2 5:40pm

– ITV 2 5:40pm The Larkins – ITV 9pm

– ITV 9pm Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! – ITV2 9:15pm

ITV2 9:15pm Love Actually – ITV 10:40pm