Christmas Day TV Guide: What To Watch

Jodie McCormack
Christmas Day is the perfect time to sit in front of the fire, tuck into a box of chocolates after your Christmas dinner, and watch some TV.

Whether you’re in the mood for a festive film, your fix of soap drama, or some Christmas specials – there’s something for everyone to watch this December 25th.

Here’s what is on:

RTÉ

  • Christmas Carols: Christmas in St Patricks – RTÉ One 9am
  • Back to the Future – RTÉ One 1:55 PM
  • The Grinch – RTÉ One 6pm
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – RTÉ Two 6:45
  • Fair City – RTÉ One 8:50pm
  • Mrs Brown’s Boys – RTÉ One  9:35pm
  • Daddy’s Home 2 – RTÉ Two 10:20pm

BBC 

  • Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – BBC One 5:30pm
  • The Queen’s Christmas Message – BBC One 3pm
  • Mary Poppins Returns – BBC One 3:10pm
  • Santa Claus: The Movie – BBC Two 3:10pm
  • The Great Christmas Bake Off – BBC Two 8pm
  • EastEnders – BBC One 9:35pm

Virgin Media

  • A Dog Named Christmas – Virgin Media One 12pm
  • Madagascar Escape 2 Africa – Virgin Media Two 6pm
  • Emmerdale – Virgin Media One 7pm
  • The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – Virgin Media One 8pm
  • Coronation Street – Virgin Media One 8pm
  • Dirty Dancing – Virgin Media One 9pm

ITV

  • Jack Frost – ITV2 11:05am
  • Shrek the Halls – ITV2 3:25pm
  • Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom – ITV 2 5:40pm
  • The Larkins – ITV 9pm
  • Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! – ITV2 9:15pm
  • Love Actually – ITV 10:40pm
