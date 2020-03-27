These celebs are killing the TikTok game

Celebrity TikTok Accounts You NEED To Follow

More and more celebrities are turning to TikTok to entertain themselves (and us) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video-sharing app has taken over the internet over the past year thanks to it’s short and sweet content, and now celebrities are getting involved.

Whether you’re looking for hilarious videos, viral dances or couples challenges – we’ve listed our favourite celeb accounts to follow below:

Laura Whitmore – @thewhitmore

Laura Whitmore and her boyfriend Iain Stirling have been keeping themselves busy during isolation by making TikTok videos.

The Love Island duo have been coordinating hilarious dance routines – which has helped keep us all entertained too.

Jennifer Lopez – @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have been keeping up with the latest TikTok trends.

The power couple have been recording popular TikTok couples challenges, including Drake’s hilarious ‘Flip The Switch’ challenge.

Lewis Capaldi – @lewiscapaldi

Lewis Capaldi is known for his sense of humour, so TikTok is the perfect platform for him.

The singer is constantly sharing funny videos of himself chatting to the camera on social media, so you can expect the same from his TikTok account.

Ashley Benson – @ashleybenson

Ashley Benson is one of many Hollywood stars using the seriously addictive app.

The Pretty Little Liars star has even roped in her model girlfriend Cara Delevingne, who helped her recreate a hilarious scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Ashley Tisdale – @ashleytisdale

Ashley Tisdale has been self quarantining for quite a while now, and has loads of TikTok videos to show for it.

The actress has been showing off her incredible dance moves, and even shared the famous High School Musical dance routine on her account.

Talk about a throwback!

Britney Spears – @britneyspears

@britneyspears I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot 🏎💥💃🏼 !!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄 … sorry it’s loud !!! ♬ original sound – britneyspears

Britney Spears loves to share snippets of her world online, so it’s no surprise she’s very active on the TikTok platform.

The singers account is full of workout, yoga and fashion videos – and she even shared a dance video showing the moment she broke her foot!

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also makes regular appearances on her feed.

Lizzo – @lizzo

Lizzo has been documenting her life in self-quarantine via her TikTok account.

The singer and body-positivity advocate has been sharing her famous dance moves, and has even taken to playing her famous flute.

Post Malone – @postmalone

Post Malone is someone you probably didn’t expect to have a TikTok account, but the rapper is very active on the platform.

The 24-year-old has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes videos, giving fans a glimpse at life backstage.

Jacquline Jossa – @jacjossa

I’m A Celebrity winner Jacquline Jossa is loving TikTok these days.

The mum of two has been showing off her acting skills by creating brilliant lip-sync videos, and we’re loving them.

Luke Trotman – @lukettrotman

Ever since Luke T and Siânnise coupled up on Love Island, we’ve been obsessed with them.

On screen, the pair shocked viewers with their amazing synchronised dance moves and we’ve been left wanting more.

Luckily for us, the pair are now on TikTok to share more of their fiery routines.