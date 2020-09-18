Celebrity couples who have split in 2020 so far

2020 has been a whirlwind of a year – with announcements of celebrities making up, breaking up, getting married, and having babies happening on the daily.
For some couples, this year put their relationships to the test – and saw a lot of very public splits play out.
We’ve rounded up the celebrity couples who have split so far this year:
Cardi B and Offset
Earlier this week, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.
The rappers share one child together, a daughter named Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.
According to court documents filed in Atlanta, Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their daughter – and described the marriage as “irretrievably broken”.
A source told E!News: “Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him.
“It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumours of him being unfaithful again.”
Laura Anderson and Tom Brazier
Just last week, Laura Anderson confirmed she had split from her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier, after going public with their relationship back in May.
The Love Island star recently sparked concern when she told fans that she’d returned to her native Scotland, after she previously moved to London to be closer to Tom.
Addressing the speculation on her Instagram Story, Laura wrote: “Thank you for all the DMs asking about Tom and I since I’ve moved up North.”
“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out between us. In respect of Tom’s privacy I won’t be discussing this further. All my love to him and you all for your continued support.”
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson
Zara and Sam Thompson called it quits back in August after a 16-month relationship.
The Made In Chelsea stars made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.
A source told the MailOnline last week: “Zara and Sam split towards the end of last month.
“They had been arguing a lot since moving in together as a result of lockdown and things just built up between them.”
Insiders told the outlet that their romance ended after Sam found out that she allegedly hooked up with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.
Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall
Dianna Agron split from Mumford & Sons star Winston Marshall after almost four years of marriage.
The couple tied the knot at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco back in 2016, following a whirlwind romance.
According to Us Weekly, the 34-year-old Glee actress and the 32-year-old musician have been living separately since last year.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ended their relationship last month, after a 10-month romance.
Speaking about the split on an Instagram Live, Miley said: “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.
“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie initially broke up back in May this year after three years together, before reconciling briefly in July.
The former couple are said to be “no longer speaking” after officially ending the relationship.
“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking,” a source told E!News.
“Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had been rumoured to have split earlier this year, with Cole finally confirming the news last month.
“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he shared on Instagram.
“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he contined.
“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”
Gemma Collins and James Argent
Gemma Collins ended her three-year on-again off-again relationship with James Argent back in July.
According to The Sun Online, the 39-year-old decided to end their romance after Arg allegedly told her he wants an open relationship.
A source said: “Gemma is completely shocked and has been left absolutely heartbroken, especially after sticking by him for so long.
“Gemma feels like she’s done everything she possibly can to help Arg but enough is enough.
“Gemma was devastated by the conversation and decided to end their relationship entirely – she feels like she had no choice but to walk away.”
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech
Michael Kopech filed for a divorce from Vanessa Morgan on June 19th, a month prior to Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement.
The couple tied the knot in January this year, in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida.
A rep for Vanessa confirmed to E! News that Michael is the baby’s father, after she revealed they were expecting a baby boy just days before news of the divorce broke.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
After a two-year romance, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson called it quits on their relationship.
The top model and the Pretty Little Liars star had even sparked marriage rumours last summer, but decided to go their separate ways after the relationship “ran its course”.
“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now, their relationship ran its course,” an insider told People magazine.
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young
Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young filed for divorce back in June, after 24 years of marriage.
Nicole cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The couple married on May 25th, 1996 after just four months of dating – and share two adult children, Truice and Truly.
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago
After meeting on the hit Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago confirmed their split in June.
The Canadian model confirmed the news in a YouTube video, and admitted Harry was the one who called time on their romance.
“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could,” she said.
“Couples fight and you go through arguments,” she said. “We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments.”
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
After nearly seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock decided to part ways.
Kelly, 38, and Brandon, 43, have two children together. Their five-year-old daughter River Rose, and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.
Getting candid about the divorce, Kelly told Sunday Today with Willie Geist: “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce.
“I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their separation after 10-years of marriage, filing for divorce in April
The 36-year-olds exchanged vows in 2013 after getting engaged twice and share three children together.
The couple also starred in their own reality TV show Very Cavallari together on E!.
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes
Fans were left shocked when Jesy and Chris called it a day on their 18-month relationship back in April.
The Little Mix star and the former Love Island contestant seemed like a match made in heaven as they previously flaunted their relationship online – and Chris even appeared in Jesy’s award-winning documentary Odd One Out.
However, it wasn’t meant to be – with an insider telling the Sun at the time: “It was all very amicable and they’re still really good friends.
“They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course.”
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard
Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard announced their split back in March, after finding love in the villa back in 2019.
Confirming the split on her Instagram Stories, Maura wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.
“We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.”
“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feelings on either side.
“We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be. I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”
On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.
The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.
View this post on Instagram
On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with award-winning makeup artist and @mrsglambymichelle creator @mrsmakeup_ie The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic and how her makeup range saved her. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve