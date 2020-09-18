This year has seen a lot of very public splits...

Celebrity couples who have split in 2020 so far

2020 has been a whirlwind of a year – with announcements of celebrities making up, breaking up, getting married, and having babies happening on the daily.

For some couples, this year put their relationships to the test – and saw a lot of very public splits play out.

We’ve rounded up the celebrity couples who have split so far this year:

Cardi B and Offset

Earlier this week, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.

The rappers share one child together, a daughter named Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.

According to court documents filed in Atlanta, Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their daughter – and described the marriage as “irretrievably broken”.

A source told E!News: “Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him.

“It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumours of him being unfaithful again.”

Laura Anderson and Tom Brazier

Just last week, Laura Anderson confirmed she had split from her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier, after going public with their relationship back in May.

The Love Island star recently sparked concern when she told fans that she’d returned to her native Scotland, after she previously moved to London to be closer to Tom.

Addressing the speculation on her Instagram Story, Laura wrote: “Thank you for all the DMs asking about Tom and I since I’ve moved up North.”

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out between us. In respect of Tom’s privacy I won’t be discussing this further. All my love to him and you all for your continued support.”

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

Zara and Sam Thompson called it quits back in August after a 16-month relationship.

The Made In Chelsea stars made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.

A source told the MailOnline last week: “Zara and Sam split towards the end of last month.

“They had been arguing a lot since moving in together as a result of lockdown and things just built up between them.”

Insiders told the outlet that their romance ended after Sam found out that she allegedly hooked up with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall View this post on Instagram Beautiful as hell, her wedding is so special like her, perfect wedding dress 😍💞💗🔥💗😍😍 #DiannaAgron A post shared by LoveIsLove🌈#RIPNayaRivera😭 (@diannaupdate) on Oct 17, 2016 at 8:04am PDT Dianna Agron split from Mumford & Sons star Winston Marshall after almost four years of marriage. The couple tied the knot at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco back in 2016, following a whirlwind romance. According to Us Weekly, the 34-year-old Glee actress and the 32-year-old musician have been living separately since last year. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ended their relationship last month, after a 10-month romance. Speaking about the split on an Instagram Live, Miley said: “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza. “We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie initially broke up back in May this year after three years together, before reconciling briefly in July.

The former couple are said to be “no longer speaking” after officially ending the relationship.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking,” a source told E!News.

“Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had been rumoured to have split earlier this year, with Cole finally confirming the news last month.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he shared on Instagram.

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he contined.

“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Gemma Collins and James Argent

Gemma Collins ended her three-year on-again off-again relationship with James Argent back in July.

According to The Sun Online, the 39-year-old decided to end their romance after Arg allegedly told her he wants an open relationship.

A source said: “Gemma is completely shocked and has been left absolutely heartbroken, especially after sticking by him for so long.

“Gemma feels like she’s done everything she possibly can to help Arg but enough is enough.

“Gemma was devastated by the conversation and decided to end their relationship entirely – she feels like she had no choice but to walk away.”

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech filed for a divorce from Vanessa Morgan on June 19th, a month prior to Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement.

The couple tied the knot in January this year, in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida.

A rep for Vanessa confirmed to E! News that Michael is the baby’s father, after she revealed they were expecting a baby boy just days before news of the divorce broke.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

After a two-year romance, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson called it quits on their relationship.

The top model and the Pretty Little Liars star had even sparked marriage rumours last summer, but decided to go their separate ways after the relationship “ran its course”.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now, their relationship ran its course,” an insider told People magazine.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young filed for divorce back in June, after 24 years of marriage.

Nicole cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.