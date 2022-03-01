Celebrity Couples Who Are Getting Married This Year

2022 will be a big year for celebrity weddings!

We’ve listed the couples who are planning on tying the knot in the year ahead.

Take a look:

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020.

They had initially planned on tying the knot back in July 2021– but were forced to scrap their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, their hopes are to have the wedding this July instead.

Stacey has teased they’ll have their wedding at their beloved home Pickle Cottage with their children present.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding is set to be one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2021, and Kourtney has hinted that 2022 could be the year they are say ‘I do’.

In a New Year’s Instagram post, the Poosh founder wrote: “2022 the best is yet to come.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears announced her engagement to her long term boyfriend Sam Asghari in September 2021.

The couple have been dating since 2016 – after they met on the set of a music video.

Britney’s engagement ring reportedly cost £50,000, and has a secret message reading ‘lioness’ etched into the underside of the ring.

The singer recently revealed fashion designer Donatella Versace was already working on her wedding gown, so her big day could be just around the corner!

Aston Merrygold and Sarah Richards

JLS star Aston Merrygold and his fiancé Sarah Richards have been engaged for four years.

The couple were due to get married at the end of 2021, but the postponed JLS tour took precedence, so now the couple will get hitched in 2022 instead – the year they celebrate 10 years together.

It is also believed their two young sons, Grayson and Macaulay, will be their mini-groomsmen on the day.

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona is planning to get married for a fourth time to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney.

The exact wedding date is not confirmed, but they said they will be marrying in Vegas as soon as possible.

Kerry is believed to be appearing on Say Yes to The Dress in the hopes of finding the perfect gown.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz previously revealed they would already be married now if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

The pair got engaged in July 2020, after less than a year of dating.

Their wedding is set to be extravagant, and you can read more details about it here.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa announced their engagement in September 2021 and are expected to get married in the next 12 months.

The actress previously told Entertainment Weekly that planning her wedding is a lot similar to her movie Bride Wars.

She said: “Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot, it’s a lot… I made a whole movie about it.”