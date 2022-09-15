Celebrity babies that were born in 2022

It’s been quite the year for welcoming little ones to the world of showbiz.

We’ve rounded up some of the celebrity babies that have been born this year so far.

Take a look:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe and Sophie reportedly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, in July.

The couple famously tied-the-knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, they hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The Jonas Brother star, 32, and his 26-year-old welcomed their first daughter Willa on the July 22, 2020.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa and James welcomed their third child together in June.

The British socialite followed the steps of her sister Kate Middleton when she gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital.

The couple tied-the-knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

They are already parents to a son Arthur, 3, and a daughter Grace, 1.

Post Malone

In June, Post Malone announced the birth of his first child.

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, the rapper subtly shared that he had become a dad, as he said that he “kissed” his “baby girl” before heading to the recording studio recently.

The 27-year-old also announced that his longtime girlfriend had become his fiancée.

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods

Former Disney Channel star Jordan and his wife Ellie welcomed a baby boy named Riley William on June 7, 2022.

The couple got engaged in May 2019.

They tied-the-knot in November 2020 in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

Shay and Matte welcomed their second child together earlier this year.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared the exciting news with E! News at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles in June.

The couple also share a two-year-old daughter named Atlas.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

In May, Ed announced the birth of his second child with his wife Cherry.

The couple, who are already parents to a daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, welcomed another baby girl.

They tied-the-knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

Alex and Olivia Bowen

Alex and Olivia welcomed their first child together in June.

The Love Island stars named their son Abel Jacob Bowen, or AJ for short.

The couple got married in 2018 after finding love on Love Island two years prior.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

Chloe and James welcomed their first child together on August 10.

They named their baby daughter Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell.

The couple met in 2014 and tied-the-knot in December 2018.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Brian and Arthur welcomed a beautiful baby daughter on September 1.

The couple named their baby girl Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate.

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris and Katherine welcomed their second child together on May 21.

The couple are now proud parents to a daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

They already share a daughter named Lyla Maria, 2.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares a nine-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.

Their newborn son’s name has yet to be revealed.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child together on February 2.

Their seven-month-old’s name has yet to be revealed.

The couple are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.

They have been dating on-off since 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano and Georgina had been expecting twins in April; however, their baby boy tragically passed away after birth.

The couple are yet to announce a name for their baby girl, as they continue to grieve her twin brother.

The Manchester United footballer and his girlfriend, who have been dating since 2016, are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Alana.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren and his wife Mia welcomed their first child together on April 11.

The couple named their baby daughter Bluesy Belle Criss.

The Glee actor proposed to his longtime love in January 2018 after seven and a half years together, and the couple tied the knot the following year.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child together via surrogate in August.

A statement from the reality star’s rep at the time read: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The couple are already parents to their four-year-old daughter True.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer and Cooke welcome their first child together in February.

According to TMZ, the actress gave birth in Los Angeles County.

The couple named their baby boy Cy – after the American painter Cy Twombly.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January.

The couple named their baby daughter Malti Maria Chopra Jonas.

They tied-the-knot in India back in 2018.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Ashley and her husband Justin welcomed twins in January.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

The 34-year-old and her film director beau Justin tied-the-knot in 2010.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

Michael and his wife Luisana welcomed their fourth child together in August.

The couple first met in 2009 when she appeared in the music video for Haven’t Met You Yet.

The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011.

They already share three children – sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton

Lottie and Lewis welcomed their first child together in August.

They recently revealed their son’s name is Lucky.

The couple confirmed their shock romance in August 2020, after they were papped kissing in Ibiza.

The news shocked fans, as it came just six months after Lewis’ ex Caroline Flack took her own life.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro

Barry and his girlfriend Alyson welcomed their first child together in August.

The couple named their newborn son Brando.

Barry and Alyson were first linked in February 2021, and they went red carpet official in October.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Leona and Dennis welcomed their first child together on July 22.

The couple named their baby girl Carmel Allegra.

Leona and Dennis got married in a Tuscan vineyard in 2019, after eight years together.

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph

Alexandra and Darren welcomed their first child together in July.

The X Factor star was first linked to the Bray native last May.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall

Declan and his wife Ali welcomed their second child together in July.

The couple named their son Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

Dec and Ali, who tied the knot in August 2015, welcomed their first child Isla back in September 2018.

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Giles

Maria and her fiancé Alexander welcomed their first child together in July.

The couple named their son Theodore.

The retired Tennis pro and her British businessman beau got engaged in December 2020.

David and Maria Henrie

Justin and his wife Maria welcomed their third child together in July.

The couple named their newborn daughter Gemma Clare Henrie.

David and Maria got married in 2017, and they are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Pia Henrie, and their 21-month-old son, James Henrie.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Jess and Dom welcomed their second child together in June.

The Love Island stars, who tied the knot in Mykonos in 2018, announced their pregnancy in March.

The couple welcomed their first child back in 2019 – a son whose name they have not yet revealed.

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley

Jenna and David welcomed their first child together in June.

The couple welcomed a baby daughter.

Jenna and David were dating for three years before they tied-the-knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony in LA in July 2021.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla and Jamie welcomed their second child together in May.

The couple named their baby daughter Nora Belle Jewitt.

The Love Island stars welcomed their first daughter Nell in October 2020, and the couple tied-the-knot in September 2021 in front of family and friends at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson

Marnie and her fiancé Casey welcomed their second child together in May.

The couple gave birth to a baby boy, who is now the little brother of their two-year-old son Rox.

They met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017, and welcomed their first child in October 2019.