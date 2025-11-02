Celebrities who won Halloween 2025

Halloween 2025 proved once again that when it comes to creative transformation, celebrities never disappoint.

From Hollywood icons to global pop stars, the year’s spookiest night turned into a masterclass in costume design, cultural references, and pure theatrical flair.

As social media feeds flooded with jaw-dropping looks, a few costumes clearly stood out.

From Heidi Klum’s mythic Medusa to Julia Fox’s controversial Jackie O tribute, these were the celebrities who didn’t just dress up, but they owned Halloween 2025.

Heidi Klum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

At her annual “Heidiween” party in New York, Heidi Klum once again proved she’s the queen of Halloween. She arrived wearing a towering-elaborate Medusa costume — full green scales, a crown of moving snakes, and a dramatically forked tongue.

By her side was her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as a man turned to stone from being petrified by Medusa’s gaze.

Demi Lovato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

The Heart Attack singer showcased her alter identity, “Poot,” on Instagram and TikTok for Halloween.

After a fan shared a blurry picture of Demi on Tumblr, claiming that it was her hidden twin sister who had been “locked in a basement her whole life,” Poot Lovato became a popular meme in 2015.

Jade Thirlwall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JADE (@jadethirlwall)

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix looked completely different when she unveiled her Halloween costume on Friday.

The pop artist showcased her Gremlin suit, complete with prosthetics and full green body paint, in an Instagram video.

She wrote in the caption: “Greta really felt this one.”

Janelle Monáe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

With not one, two, but three Halloween costumes, Janelle Monáe knows how to do the spooky season.

The singer donned an extravagant getup as Beetlejuice, Cat in the Hat and a beach vampire.

Julia Fox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Fox (@juliafox)

A controversial outfit, Julia Fox sure got people talking when she dressed up as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the wife of former President John F. Kennedy.

However, she took it one step further, recreating the outfit with fake blood stains, since Jackie refused to change out of her clothes after her husband was shot.

The Uncut Gems actress later defended her decision, saying she chose to honour Jackie’s “act of extraordinary bravery” when she didn’t change her clothes after John was shot.

Paris Hilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

On Halloween, Paris Hilton never disappoints, and this year was no exception.

For Halloween, she dressed up as Tinker Bell and Little Bo Peep from Toy Story, but her best looks paid homage to pop stars Madonna and Britney Spears.

She began Halloween 2025 by wearing the red outfit from “Oops!… I Did It Again,” after copying Spears’ appearance from the 2024 music video for “Baby One More Time.”