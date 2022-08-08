Celebrities who got married in 2022

There has been a lot of celebrity weddings already this year.

From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Vegas wedding, to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s big day in Italy, we have taken a look back at the stars who have tied the knot this year so far.

Take a look:

Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailah Casillas-Bird (@kailah_casillas)

Love Island star Sam Bird married The Challenge star Kailah Casillas in a ceremony in Gibraltar back in March.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram alongside a video from their big day, Sam wrote: “The new Mr & Mrs Bird. Tied the knot in Gibraltar and vlogged the whole trip.”

The vlog shows the couple exchanging vows, with Sam telling his bride: “I love your laugh, your smile, and your infectious loving personality.” Kailah quoted the film Sweet Home Alabama, saying: “And in the words of my favourite movie, ‘I’m so happy to marry you, so I can kiss you anytime I want.’” Sam proposed to Kailah back in 2020, after just eight months of dating.

Lee Ryan and Verity Paris

Blue star Lee Ryan married Verity Paris in March, after two years together.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Gibraltar, in front of their closest family and friends.

Lee and Verity, who is also a singer, welcomed their first child together last August – a baby girl.

The Blue star also shares daughter Bluebell, 13, with his ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, with his former fiancée Samantha Miller.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright married Andrew Lococo in March.

The Ginny Weasley actress went Instagram official with her beau in September 2020, and the couple are living in San Diego together.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett married his long-term boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in Mexico in March.

The couple, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2020, tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel.

Alongside photos from their special day shared to Instagram, the newly weds wrote: “Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan.”

Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin

Kellie Harrington married her longtime love Mandy Loughlin on Friday, April 8th.

The Irish boxer met her beau at a boxing club in Bray back in 2009, and the pair have been together ever since.

The couple both wore stunning white dresses for their special day, with Kellie opting to wear a pair of trousers underneath her gown.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in April.

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces on Saturday at a £76million Miami beach house owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The newly weds were joined by Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham and celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C on their special day.

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, started dating in October 2019 and they gone engaged the following summer.

Sinéad De Butléir and Eamonn McGinley

Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir married her longtime love Eamonn McGinley in a stunning Spanish wedding in April.

The couple, who got engaged in Santorini back in 2019, tied the knot in front of family and friends in Nerja.

The former Kilkenny Rose wore a stunning dress from Love Ellie Bridal in County Cavan for her big day.

Carl Mullan and Aisling Brennan

Carl Mullan married his longterm love Aisling Brennan in an intimate ceremony in April.

The RTÉ star and the paediatric nurse, who were childhood friends, exchanged vows at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow, surrounded by their friends and family.

The bride, a frontline worker usually seen in scrubs, walked down the aisle with her mother in an elegant gown created by Irish designer Aoife Kennedy.

The newlyweds, who have been together for six years, tied the knot with their nine-month-old son Daibhí and dog Angie by their side.

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop

Comedian Des Bishop and Hannah Berner tied the knot at his home in the Hamptons in May, surrounded by their close friends and family.

The bride wore a stunning white wedding dress with a lacy bodice and thin straps, and accessorised with drop earrings and a sweet ‘H + D’ design painted on her ring fingernail.

Des, 46, wore a dark blue suit for the beachside wedding.

The newly weds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year, after just nine months of dating.

Des met Hannah, best known for appearing on the popular Bravo series Summer House, during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkee legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May.

The couple then exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Travis and Kourtney started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Bonnie Ryan

Bonnie Ryan married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh in front of her closest family and friends at a sentimental location in Italy in May.

The couple, who legally tied the knot in Dublin back in March, exchanged vows for the second time at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi.

The bride stunned in an embroidered fishtail gown, which featured detachable balloon sleeves, and a long train at the back.

Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin

Country music star Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Athlone, Westmeath in May.

The wedding party then went to the 5* Kilronan Castle in Roscommon for the evening reception.

The bride wore a gorgeous gown from Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara, which featured a sweetheart corset, thin straps and a long train.

Cliona and Simon dated for two years before she made their romance Instagram official in December 2020. Weeks later, the country music star shocked fans by announcing their engagement. Simon proposed to Cliona by their favourite lake, Lough Ree in Co. Westmeath, where he set up a stunning flower arch and candles. Tiffany Watson and Cameron McGeehan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany McGeehan. ♡ (@tiffanyc_watson) Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson married her footballer beau Cameron McGeehan in May. Tiffany’s sister Lucy Watson and MIC co-stars Sophie Haboo, Melissa Tattam and Jamie Laing have all shared photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram, but the newly weds are yet to share an official wedding snap. The couple had been dating since 2020, and got engaged last October. Mario Falcone and Becky Miesener View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mariofalcone) Mario Falcone finally married his fiancée Becky Miesener in June, after postponing their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple tied the knot at a stunning location on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where they were joined by a host of family and friends. Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star shared the first photo of him and Becky on their wedding day, alongside the caption: “Mr and Mrs Falcone ❤️🤵🏻‍♂️👰🏻.” A number of well-known faces attended the couple’s destination wedding, including Mario’s sister Giovanna and her McFly star husband Tom Fletcher. Lisa McHugh and Nathan Khan Country music singer Lisa McHugh and her fiancé Nathan Khan tied the knot in front of family and friends in Donegal in June. Lisa shared stunning photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram, along with the caption: “My forever 🤍 02.06.22 A beyond perfect day …” The couple got engaged in July 2021, and they are parents to a one-year-old called Milo. Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow tied the knot at Hampshire’s five-star Four Seasons Hotel in front of family and friends in June. Andy shared the first photo from their wedding day to Instagram, and wrote: “05-06-2022 ❤️” The couple, who share two children together, met back in 2013 and got engaged a year later. Billi shot to fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2011, but quit the show two years later. Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) Pixie Lott married Oliver Cheshire in a star-studded wedding on June 6. The couple, who got engaged on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, were forced to cancel their big day multiple times throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Model Sabrina Elba, socialite Emma Weymouth, McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley, and TOWIE’s Tom Pearce were among the guests at the wedding at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Hagan-Blyth (@hollyhaganblyth) Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan and her fiancé Jacob secretly tied the knot in front of family and friends in Ibiza in June. Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza in June 2019. Ibiza is also where they the couple met while on holiday a few years ago. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged vows at her home in Los Angeles on June 9, in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces.

Britney wore a custom-made Versace dress for the occasion, which featured a modest bodice, thigh-high slit and lengthy train.

The singer paired the dress with a white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded mesh gloves and 62 carats’ worth of diamonds from Stephanie Gottilieb.

The star-studded guest list also included Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Stephanie Roche and Dean Zambra

Irish footballer Stephanie Roche married her longtime love Dean Zambra in a stunning ceremony in June.

The couple, who have been together for 15 years, celebrated their nuptials with friends and family at the Tulfarris Golf Resort in Wicklow.

Dean, who is also a footballer, proposed to Stephanie in June 2021.

Graham Norton Graham Norton reportedly married his partner this year. According to Cork Beo, the popular presenter and his beau toasted their recent wedding at a lavish ceremony at Bantry House in West Cork in July, with over 120 guests in attendance. Scottish singer Lulu is said to entertained guests at the event as well as a DJ set by Panti Bliss, followed by a performance by members of the Riverdance troupe. It is understood the party then moved on to Graham’s waterside home in Ahakista where marquees and a catering tent were set up by the harbour. The talk show host is notoriously private about his love life, and he has kept his partner out of the limelight. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas got secretly married this year.

The actress sparked marriage speculation after she called Bader her “husband” in a sweet social media post.

The Mean Girls star announced her engagement to Bader in November, by sharing photos of the pair showing off her ring.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons tied the knot last month, after six years together.

The actress’ rep told Page Six, “I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given.”

A source told the outlet that the happy couple got married in Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

The couple met on the set of Fargo back in 2016, they got engaged the following year.

The Bring It On star and her husband welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018.

In September, the couple announced the birth of their second baby boy, who they named James Robert.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas last month. The couple rekindled their romance in May 2021 – 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004. Ben then proposed to Jennifer for the second time earlier this year. Speaking about their wedding day, the singer wrote in her On The JLo newsletter: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).” “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle.” “But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.” The 52-year-old continued: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.” “Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.” “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.” “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.” She concluded her post by writing: “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi tied the knot within the walls of 19th century villa Torre di Cicero in Civitavecchia, Italy last month.

The model stunned in an ivory white bridal gown with sheer lace detail for her special day.

Kelly has been dating the 37-year-old model since 2015 and despite never confirming their engagement, she was spotted wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger over the past few weeks weeks.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis Ruelas tied the knot at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick over the weekend. The bride wore a stunning mermaid-style wedding gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, accessorising with long sheer gloves, a sky-high hairdo, a sparkling tiara and a long veil for her special day, and the groom wore a white tux jacket and a bow-tie. The couple got engaged last October, after over a year of dating. Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years, and the former couple share four daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.