Celebrities Who Got Engaged This Year

What an eventful year 2021 has been!

In the world of showbiz, some of our favourite celebrities announced their engagement this year – including Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton.

Here’s your reminder of all the stars who got engaged in 2021:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari on September 12, 2021.

The couple have been together for five years, after they met on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, the singer shared a video alongside Sam captioned: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo announced their engagement in March.

The former Disney Channel star was first linked to the Italian singer in April 2019, and he proposed to her with a huge light up sign that read ‘Marry Me’.

Sharing her engagement news on Instagram, Bella wrote: “You would have said yes too.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October, after a whirlwind romance.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question on a stunning beach surrounded by roses and candles.

KUWTK star Kourtney shared snaps of the stunning proposal to Instagram, and wrote: “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November.

The Mean Girls star was first linked to the banker two years ago, but they have kept their romance out of the limelight.

Sharing the news to Instagram, the actress wrote: “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍.”

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer in November, after two years together.

The Twilight star shared the exciting news on the SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

She said: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton announced her engagement to Carter Reum in February.

The entrepreneur proposed to the hotel heiress while the pair were away on a private island celebrating her 40th birthday.

The couple tied the knot last month in a star-studded ceremony.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa in September.

The actress confirmed the happy news on Instagram, just hours before attending the 2021 Met Gala.

Sharing a sweet photo of them kissing as she showed off her engagement ring, Kate captioned the post: “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️.”

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Twilight star Taylor Lautner announced his engagement to girlfriend Taylor Dome in November.

The couple confirmed their romance in October 2018.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Taylor wrote: “Cannot wait to spend forever with you.”

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced their engagement in February.

The couple met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have since welcomed a daughter together.

Three months after the birth of their baby girl Nell, Jamie proposed to Camilla during a quiet evening at home.

The Love Island stars got married in September.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price and Carl Woods announced their engagement in April.

The former glamour model and the ex Love Islander confirmed their romance in June last year and after a whirlwind romance, Carl popped the question just ten months later.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Katie wrote: “I said yes!”

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet announced his engagement to his girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer in August.

The actor, who is best known for playing Cam in the popular show Modern Family, has been dating the pediatric nurse for three years.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 49-year-old wrote: “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.’”

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel got engaged to real estate developer Paul Bernon earlier this year.

The Real Housewives star sparked engagement rumours in March, after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

She confirmed the news the next week, telling Extra: “I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful.”

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice announced her engagement to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October.

The couple started dating in 2020, and celebrated their one-year anniversary back in July.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the businessman proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on a candle-lit beach in Greece.

The 49-year-old said yes after Luis got down on one knee in front of a giant ‘Marry Me’ sign.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley announced her engagement to Zack Carpinello in March.

The Jersey Shore star has been dating the wrestler since 2019, one year after she filed for divorce from Roger Matthews.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the TV personality revealed Zack had popped the question on top of the Empire State Building in New York in February.

She wrote: “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers in February, after they met during the pandemic.

Earlier that month, Aaron thanked his “fiancée” in an award acceptance speech, fuelling rumours he had popped the question.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Shailene confirmed they had been engaged “for a while”.

Des Bishop and Hannah Berner

Des Bishop announced his engagement to Hannah Berner in March.

The couple had been dating for just nine months, after meeting during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian posted a photo of him and Hannah flashing her sparkly engagement ring, and he wrote: “When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz.”

Kym Marsh and Scott Ratcliff

Kym Marsh announced her engagement to Scott Ratcliff in June.

The former Coronation Street star has been dating her beau for three years, and he popped the question on her 44th birthday.

The couple tied the knot in October.

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton

Luke Hemmings announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sierra Deaton in June.

The singer, who is the lead vocalist in the band 5 Seconds of Summer, started dating Sierra in 2018.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Luke wrote: “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton.”

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson confirmed his engagement to Grace Gummer in June. The couple, who were first linked last year, sparked engagement rumours in May when Grace was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger. Speaking on The FADER Uncovered podcast, Mark confirmed: “I got engaged last weekend.” Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita

YouTube stars Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita announced their engagement in April, after eight years together.

Julien, 28, confirmed the news during a Twitch stream, and gave fans a glimpse of Jenna’s diamond engagement ring.

The social media star said: “A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush got engaged to Grant Hughes in August. Grant popped the question on a boat while on a romantic trip to Italy. Sharing photos from the proposal to Instagram at the time, Sophia wrote: “Forever Favorite ❤️‍🔥.” Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) Taylor Hill got engaged to Daniel Fryer in June of this year. The Victoria’s Secret model shared the happy news to Instagram, writing: “My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always 💗✨ 06/25/21 ✨💗.” The 25-year-old has been dating Daniel since early 2020. Professor Green and Karima McAdams Professor Green announced his engagement to Karima McAdams in October. The British rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, shared the happy news on Instagram – posting a photo of his wife-to-be and her gorgeous engagement ring. He captioned the post: “You call me easy love. • I call you my gorgeous thing. • Loving me isn’t always easy, but you are always gorgeous.”