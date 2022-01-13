Celebrities who got engaged this year

We may only be two weeks into 2022, but there has already been a few celebrity proposals this year.

We’ve listed the stars who have got engaged over the past few days.

Take a look:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on Wednesday.

The couple shared the happy news by posting a video of the moment MGK proposed at a very sentimental location.

Megan captioned the post: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.

The musician also shared a close up video of Megan’s engagement ring, which he had custom made, and wrote: “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.” “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman in Barbados on Christmas Eve, but kept the news private until this week.

The music mogul, 62, has been dating Lauren since 2004.

A source told PEOPLE: “They are both super happy. They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

The couple’s 7-year-old son Eric, who they welcomed in 2014, and Lauren’s eldest son Adam were also present during the proposal.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari over the weekend.

The actor, who has been dating the former Miss World America since 2019, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

The 49-year-old shared a photo of him and his 28-year-old fiancée smiling on a beach, holding a crumpled piece of paper that reads: “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”

He captioned the post: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

Becky Hill

Becky Hill announced her engagement to her boyfriend Charlie earlier this week.

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK, shared the exciting new via Instagram.

Alongside snaps of the romantic beach proposal in the Maldives, the singer wrote: “turns out he actually does like me 💍”

Rebecca Ferguson and Jonny Hughes

Rebecca Ferguson announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jonny Hughes earlier this year.

The singer, who came second place on X Factor in 2010, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

The 35-year-old wrote: “I am So ‘Happy’ to announce I am engaged to the love of my life ❤️ 💍👰🏾🤵🏻‍♂️ Dreams can come true ❤️”