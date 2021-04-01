Cadbury launches Easter campaign in aid of Barnardos

The confectionery brand is raising money for the charity this weekend

Cadbury has announced the launch of their ‘Show You Care, Hide It’ initiative, in aid of Barnardos.

On Easter Saturday, Cadbury are asking people to hide a Cadbury Easter Egg for a loved one at home, before taking a snap of your hiding place and uploading it to social media – tagging @CadburyIreland and using #ShowYouCareHideIt.

Anyone who takes part is also encouraged to text HIDEIT to 50300, to donate €4 to Barnardos.

Simply screen grab your donation and share it on social media alongside the snap of your best hiding place, and you will be in with a chance of winning a Cadbury hamper full of Easter goodies for your household.

Cadbury has also promised to match all donations made to Barnardos on Easter Saturday.

Cadbury Brand Manager, Maighréad Lynch, commented: “Usually at this time of year, we are gearing up for our favourite annual event – the Cadbury Easter Egg Hide in Merrion Square, where we would be joined by 2,500 families over the two days.”

“The most important part of our annual Easter event is that all proceeds raised through tickets sales are donated to Barnardos, to help fund their vital work. Whilst we can’t do that this year, we can still show those we love that we care, all the while raising money for Barnardos too.”

“We are inviting the people of Ireland, to take part in our Show You Care, Hide It day for Barnardos. For every donation made, Cadbury will match that donation all to spread Easter Joy and to help a brilliant cause.”

Barnardos CEO, Suzanne Connolly, added: “This pandemic has put a toll on all of us. But, for children and families who were already living in significantly challenging environments, covid-19 has pushed many to the edge.”

“We saw the cracks appear in early summer with additional financial pressures due to job loses, and closures of essential supports and services. As the year progressed, these cracks deepened.”

“Many of the fundraising events that we rely on, like the Cadbury Easter egg hunt have been impacted by covid -19 and so we are calling on the public to support Cadbury Ireland’s #ShowYouCareHideIt campaign for Barnardos.”

“We are so grateful to our fantastic partner, Cadbury Ireland, whose continued support of our services means we can reach more vulnerable children and families.

To donate to Barnardos directly, visit www.barnardos.ie