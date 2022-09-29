All the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2022

There’s a lot of new TV shows and movies joining Netflix next month.

Spooky season is just around the corner, so October’s line-up includes a host of horror films and true-crime documentaries.

Check out the full line-up below:

October 1

Eden (Season 1) – Australian drama. When a young woman vanishes in an idyllic coastal town, it triggers a chilling chain of events that reveals the dark secrets beneath the tranquility.

– Australian drama. When a young woman vanishes in an idyllic coastal town, it triggers a chilling chain of events that reveals the dark secrets beneath the tranquility. Halloween 2 (2009) – A Halloween classic. Michael Myer’s deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois, wreaks havoc on the life of his sister Laurie Strode.

– A Halloween classic. Michael Myer’s deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois, wreaks havoc on the life of his sister Laurie Strode. I, Frankenstein (2014) – Aaron Eckhart stars in this fantasy movie about Frankenstein’s creature caught in a war between two clans.

– Aaron Eckhart stars in this fantasy movie about Frankenstein’s creature caught in a war between two clans. One The Woman (Season 1) – A Korean comedy series about a prosecutor who loses her memory and awakens to find herself struggling to survive.

– A Korean comedy series about a prosecutor who loses her memory and awakens to find herself struggling to survive. Pixie (2020) – Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy and Daryl McCormack star in this crime thriller.

– Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy and Daryl McCormack star in this crime thriller. Sleepy Hollow (1999) – Ichabod Crane is sent to the town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people, who have been murdered by the headless horseman.

– Ichabod Crane is sent to the town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people, who have been murdered by the headless horseman. Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020) – A documentary on the opioid crisis in North America.

– A documentary on the opioid crisis in North America. The Final Destination (2009) – Horror film.

– Horror film. The Last Vermeer (2019) – A critically acclaimed artist is suspected of selling an extremely valuable painting to the Nazis in WW2 and struggles to prove his innocence.

– A critically acclaimed artist is suspected of selling an extremely valuable painting to the Nazis in WW2 and struggles to prove his innocence. The Name of the Game (2018) – Finnish video game documentary.

– Finnish video game documentary. The Scandalous Four (2011) – Period drama romance movie about what happens when you marry only for status.

– Period drama romance movie about what happens when you marry only for status. Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil) (Season 1) – Korean crime series.

– Korean crime series. Transition (2018) – A young barista’s world comes crashing down around her after her significant other passes away and leaves her relationship with her mother strained.

October 2

Forever Queens (Season 1) – Following the lives of showbiz queens Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, and Lorena Herrera as they reinvent themselves.

October 3

Chip and Potato (Season 4) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Peaky Blinders (Season 6) – The final season of the hit BBC series.

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) – Comedy stand-up special.

October 5

Bling Empire (Season 3) – Wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers go all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles.

– Wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers go all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles. High Water (Season 1) – Polish political drama set in 1997 when a destructive flood threatens the city.

– Polish political drama set in 1997 when a destructive flood threatens the city. Jumping from High Places (2022) – Italian romantic comedy about a young woman with anxiety confronting her greatest fears.

– Italian romantic comedy about a young woman with anxiety confronting her greatest fears. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) – After the death of a reclusive billionaire, Craig, a young boy who befriended him, is able to communicate with him from beyond the grave after Craig takes his iPhone.

– After the death of a reclusive billionaire, Craig, a young boy who befriended him, is able to communicate with him from beyond the grave after Craig takes his iPhone. Nailed It! (Season 7) – Halloween special season of the baking competition reality show.

– Halloween special season of the baking competition reality show. The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) – Biopic series on the soccer star Paolo Geuerrero.

– Biopic series on the soccer star Paolo Geuerrero. The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Season 1) – Companion docuseries about the boys who were stuck in the Thai cave.

– Companion docuseries about the boys who were stuck in the Thai cave. Togo (2022) – New crime thrille about a car attendant who must defend his territory.

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) – British docuseries from Olly Lambert about survivors firsthand accounts about the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

– British docuseries from Olly Lambert about survivors firsthand accounts about the 2015 Nepal earthquake. Ngeri Ngeri Sedap (2022) – Indonesian comedy movie.

– Indonesian comedy movie. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) – Documentary on a young teen going on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Season 1) – Chilling conversations with American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer were recorded on tape in an attempt to understand him, and his evil motives.

– Chilling conversations with American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer were recorded on tape in an attempt to understand him, and his evil motives. Doll House (Season 1) – Filipino drama about a troubled singer of a rock band setting out to reconnect with his long lost daughter.

– Filipino drama about a troubled singer of a rock band setting out to reconnect with his long lost daughter. Glitch (Season 1) – After the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend, Hong Ji-hyo enlists the help of a community of UFO watchers.

– After the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend, Hong Ji-hyo enlists the help of a community of UFO watchers. Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) – Mila Kunis stars in this upcoming American mystery thriller.

– Mila Kunis stars in this upcoming American mystery thriller. Man on Pause (Season 1) – Turkish comedy series.

– Turkish comedy series. Oddballs (Season 1) – Animated series from the incredibly popular YouTube channel of the same name.

– Animated series from the incredibly popular YouTube channel of the same name. Old People (2022) – German horror movie.

– German horror movie. The Midnight Club (Season 1) – Five terminally ill patients of the Brightcliffe Hospice gather at night to tell each other scary stories.

– Five terminally ill patients of the Brightcliffe Hospice gather at night to tell each other scary stories. The Mole (Season 1) – Reality competition series reboot.

– Reality competition series reboot. The Redeem Team (2022) – The U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team travel to the 2008 Beijing Olympics to embark on a quest for the coveted gold medal that eluded them four years prior and make history for the team.

– The U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team travel to the 2008 Beijing Olympics to embark on a quest for the coveted gold medal that eluded them four years prior and make history for the team. TIGER & BUNNY 2 (Season 2 – New Episodes) – Anime series.

October 8

Bad Guys (Season 1) – Korean crime thriller series.

October 10

Spirit Rangers (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Multiple Seasons) – Richard Ayoade’s Channel 4 travel docuseries returns for multiple new seasons.

October 11

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) – Nature docuseries following the wildlife living in Vancouver Island.

– Nature docuseries following the wildlife living in Vancouver Island. Someone Borrowed (2022) – Brazillian romantic comedy.

October 12

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) – Mexican Crime Drama.

– Mexican Crime Drama. Blackout (2022) – Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish stars in this action thriller making its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish stars in this action thriller making its SVOD debut on Netflix. Easy Bake Battle (Season 1) – Skilled home cooks compete against each other by using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to determine who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

– Skilled home cooks compete against each other by using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to determine who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – Korean fantasy series.

– Korean fantasy series. The Nutty Boy (2022) – Brazillian film about a kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) – The second season of the animated kids show.

– The second season of the animated kids show. exception (Season 1) – Anime series set in a future where humans have had to leave Earth.

– Anime series set in a future where humans have had to leave Earth. Someone Borrowed (2022) – Portuguese Romantic Comedy.

– Portuguese Romantic Comedy. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) – Comedian Sue Perkins is going around South America to experience some of the most bizarre, unusual and shocking activities that are somehow PERFECTLY LEGAL in those countries.

– Comedian Sue Perkins is going around South America to experience some of the most bizarre, unusual and shocking activities that are somehow PERFECTLY LEGAL in those countries. The Playlist (Limited Series) – Swedish biopic series on the birth of Spotify.

– Swedish biopic series on the birth of Spotify. The Watcher (Limited Series) – This series follows the true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named The Watcher.

October 14

Black Butterflies (Season 1) – French crime thriller about a novelist who agrees to write a memoir for a dying man who has a shady past.

– French crime thriller about a novelist who agrees to write a memoir for a dying man who has a shady past. Holy Family (Season 1) – Spanish drama series about a family hiding a shocking secret.

– Spanish drama series about a family hiding a shocking secret. Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything (2017) – Biographic documentary on the musician Mario Lanza.

– Biographic documentary on the musician Mario Lanza. Mismatched (Season 2) – Indian comedy series.

– Indian comedy series. The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) – A teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit that brings Halloween decorations to life, and begins to wreak havoc on her town.

– A teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit that brings Halloween decorations to life, and begins to wreak havoc on her town. Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) – A young man spends a week in a psychiatric ward, where he meets five other patients and must contend with research-happy doctors and cynical nurses.

October 15

Happy Valley (1986) – British movie set in 1940s Kenya.

– British movie set in 1940s Kenya. Heroes of the Empire (2018) – Documentary on the Star Wars fandom and the 501st UK Garrison Star Wars costuming club around the UK.

– Documentary on the Star Wars fandom and the 501st UK Garrison Star Wars costuming club around the UK. Mad Dogs (2002) – Jonathan Pyrce stars in this sci-fi film set in a future London plagued by a new diseased called Mad Dog.

– Jonathan Pyrce stars in this sci-fi film set in a future London plagued by a new diseased called Mad Dog. The Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) – A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

October 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) – Michelle Obama returns for another season of cooking and fun.

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (2022) – Gabriel Iglesias discusses life growing up in LA, the largest fine ever recorded on stage, and an attempt to extort him.

– Gabriel Iglesias discusses life growing up in LA, the largest fine ever recorded on stage, and an attempt to extort him. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) – Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Rock Heroine” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

– Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Rock Heroine” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) – Phil Rosenthal travels the world to learn the history of the places he visits, and to sample the food that’s on offer.

– Phil Rosenthal travels the world to learn the history of the places he visits, and to sample the food that’s on offer. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) – This series uses re-enactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of, well, mysteries that are unsolved.

October 19

Love is Blind (Season 3) – Season three of the popular dating show with a twist.

– Season three of the popular dating show with a twist. Notre Dame (Season 1) – This limited series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned.

– This limited series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned. The Green Glove Gang (Season 1) – Polish series.

– Polish series. The School for Good and Evil (2022) – Two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, are sent to the School for Good and Evil, where they find their fates switched, and attend the opposing sides of the school they thought they were destined for.

– Two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, are sent to the School for Good and Evil, where they find their fates switched, and attend the opposing sides of the school they thought they were destined for. The Stranger (2022) – A chance encounter leads to two strangers becoming close friends, however, a secret police operation and secrets threaten to ruin their growing bond.

October 21

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) – Reality series where different teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations.

– Reality series where different teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations. Barbarians (Season 2) – After betraying the Romans, and rejoining the tribes of Germania, Arminius must now help the tribes fight back against the Roman Legions who are attempting to conquer and subjugate his people.

– After betraying the Romans, and rejoining the tribes of Germania, Arminius must now help the tribes fight back against the Roman Legions who are attempting to conquer and subjugate his people. Descendant (2022) – In the small Alabama community of Africatown, the citizens share their stories and the history of the Clotilda, the last known ship to carry slaves from Africa to America.

– In the small Alabama community of Africatown, the citizens share their stories and the history of the Clotilda, the last known ship to carry slaves from Africa to America. From Scratch (Season 1) – American woman Amy Wheeler travels abroad to study in Italy, where she falls in love with a handsome and charming Sicilian man.

– American woman Amy Wheeler travels abroad to study in Italy, where she falls in love with a handsome and charming Sicilian man. High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (2022) – Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

– Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) – Kids animated special.

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) – Stand-up comedy special.

October 24

The Chalk Line (2022) – Spanish movie inspired by the true story of The Monster of Amstetten.

October 25

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) – An anthology of sinister stories told by revered horror creators.

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) – French documentary.

– French documentary. Hellhole (2022) – Polish movie.

– Polish movie. Robbing Mussolini (2022) – Italian movie.

– Italian movie. The Good Nurse (2022) – Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

October 27

Cici (2022) – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) – Kids animation series about a teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

– Kids animation series about a teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series. Dubai Bling (Season 1) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Earthstorm (2022) – Documentary on storm chasers.

– Documentary on storm chasers. Family Reunion (Part 5) – A family struggles to make the transition from life in Seattle to Georgia, where the extended family lives.

– A family struggles to make the transition from life in Seattle to Georgia, where the extended family lives. Romantic Killer (Season 1) – Anime series about Anzu Hoshino who spends every day playing video games, but when a mysterious wizard arrives, she is forced to help a magical world’s population decline.

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) – Remake of the Academy Award-winning German drama about the experiences of a German soldier fighting on the frontlines of World War 1.

– Remake of the Academy Award-winning German drama about the experiences of a German soldier fighting on the frontlines of World War 1. Big Mouth (Season 6) – The hit animated series returns for a sixth season.

– The hit animated series returns for a sixth season. Drink Masters (Season 1) – Mixologists from around the world compete in a series of high stake cocktail challenges to obtain the prize and title of ‘Ultimate Drink Master.’

– Mixologists from around the world compete in a series of high stake cocktail challenges to obtain the prize and title of ‘Ultimate Drink Master.’ I AM A STALKER (Season 1) – True-crime docuseries.

– True-crime docuseries. If Only (Season 1) – Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

– Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (Season 1) – Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world, and his powers.

– Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world, and his powers. Wendell & Wild (2022) – Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him.