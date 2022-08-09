All the Love Island winners: Where are they now?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 last week.

The Turkish actress and the Italian businessman won the series after securing a massive 63.69% of the public vote.

The fan-favourite couple have since revealed they plan to move in together, as their relationship has gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa.

Following the season 8 finale, we have taken a look back at the previous winners of Love Island to find out where the couples are now.

Are they still together? Are they married? Are they even friends?

Find out below:

Season 1: Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Despite winning the first ever season of the show, Jessica Hayes and Max Morley’s romance was not meant to be.

The couple split just six weeks after taking home the £50k cash prize.

Jessica found love again in 2018 with Dan Lawry – who she got engaged to and shares a son named Presley with.

However, the couple called it quits in May last year, six months after they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Max has dated a number of Love Island stars since winning the show himself.

He has dated co-star Naomi Ball, season two’s Zara Holland and most recently, season five’s Laura Anderson – who he split from in 2019.

Season 2: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey coupled up on day one of the show, and went on to win the entire series.

The couple separated for a brief time, but got back together a few months after Cara fell pregnant with their son Freddie.

The reality stars got married in 2019 at a star-studded ceremony in Kent, and welcomed their second child together the following year – a baby girl named Delilah.

Season 3: Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay appeared on Love Island in 2017.

The pair faced a number of obstacles in the villa, which included them both recoupling at Casa Amor.

Despite a rocky journey the couple made it official in the Love Island villa, and went on to win the show. Kem even told Caroline Flack at the time he could see himself marrying and having kids with Amber.

In December of 2019, the couple released a statement announcing their split, revealing their conflicting schedules made it hard for them to see each other.

Since their split, Amber has gone on to star in a number of West End productions, and recently landed her first TV acting role on CBBC show Almost Never.

She started dating Nick Kyriacou during the first coronavirus lockdown, and the pair seem happier than ever.

Season 4: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were one of the most loved couples in Love Island’s history, coupling up on day one and winning season four.

Despite being a fan favourite, this couple did not stay together after the show, splitting just six months after the show ended.

Since their split, the pair have both become first-time parents.

Jack welcomed a baby girl named Blossom with his ex Casey Ranger in 2020.

Dani and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed a baby boy named Santiago in January last year.

However, the couple later split after Sammy sentenced to almost three years in jail for scamming two pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Dani started dating West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen last year, and the couple recently sparked engagement rumours.

Jack has been single since splitting from TOWIE star Frankie Sims last year.

Season 5: Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Amber Gill thought she found her knight in shining armor when Irish athlete Greg O’Shea entered the villa in 2019 as a bombshell.

She had been left heartbroken when her partner Michael Griffiths returned from Casa Amor with a new girl, and was swept off her feet by the Limerick native.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for the couple, who called it quits shortly after leaving the villa.

Amber frequently refers to herself as the “first solo winner of Love Island”, so it doesn’t seem like her an Greg are even on friendship terms.

After the show, Greg focused on his career as an athlete, and headed to the Olympics with the Irish Rugby 7’s team. He has since retired from rugby.

Meanwhile Amber recently wrote her own book called ‘Until I Met You’, and she splits her time between Dubai and the UK.

Season 6: Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

The first winter series of the hit show took place in early 2020.

Scottish singer Paige Turley and footballer Finley Tapp were fan favourites, going on to win the entire series.

The couple are still very happy together, and are living together in Manchester.

The couple, who celebrated their two year anniversary back in February, recently attended the #GossCountdown Show in Dublin.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, they revealed the secret to surviving as a couple outside the villa.

Finn said: “Communication is a massive thing. Lockdown helped. A lot of people when I first talked to them said how unfortunate it was that lockdown was straight after [the show], but for us, it helped us grow closer.”

Paige added: “I think trust is important as well, because girls do throw themselves at Finn – you’re a handsome boy son! So I think having trust is a big thing.”

Season 7: Millie Court and Liam Reardon

After winning last year’s Love Island and splitting the £50k cash prize, Millie Court and Liam Reardon moved in together.

However, the couple called it quits on their romance last month.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine, Millie insisted: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

Liam wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives. We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”