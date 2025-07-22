All the islanders who have been dumped from Love Island 2025 so far

As Love Island UK 2025 continues to heat up in its twelfth season, we’ve already seen a wave of dramatic exits, surprise twists, and emotional goodbyes.

From bombshell arrivals shaking up couples to brutal public votes and strategic decisions from fellow Islanders, no one is safe in the villa.

Here’s a full rundown of all the Islanders who have been dumped from the show so far — and how they left.

1. Sophie Lee

Dumped: Re-coupling twist

One of the original girls, Sophie, was the first to be dumped after Shakira chose to steal her partner Harry Cooksley.

2. Blu Chegini

Dumped: Not picked in re-coupling

Blu struggled to make a strong connection in the villa and was left single after a dramatic re-coupling, leading to his departure.

3. Malisha Jordan

Dumped: Surprise date dumping

Malisha failed to return to the main villa after a date with new bombshell Harrison, – who chose to bring back Toni.

4. Caprice Alexandra

Dumped: Sleepover twist

Caprice was one of three dumped following the season’s “sleepover” twist, as she wasn’t chosen by the Main Villa visitors.

5. Will Means

Dumped: Sleepover twist

Will was one of three dumped following the season’s “sleepover” twist.

6. Poppy Harrison

Dumped: Sleepover twist

Poppy was dumped after she was unable to form a strong enough bond to steal one of the Main Villa Islanders.

7. Shea Mannings

Dumped: Sleepover twist

Shea’s time in the villa ended abruptly when his partner Helena decided to recouple with Giorgio during the Sleepover.

8. Megan Clarke

Dumped: Public vote

Megan was in the bottom three after viewers voted for their favourite girl and boy.

Alongside Shakira and Toni, it was revealed that Megan had received the fewest votes, sending her packing.

9. Remell Mullins

Dumped: Public vote

Remell was in the bottom three after viewers voted for their favourite girl and boy.

Alongside Ben and Harry, it was revealed that Remell had received the fewest votes, sending him packing.

10. Ryan Bannister

Dumped: Left single during re-coupling

Ryan was unable to solidify a connection quickly enough and was dumped shortly after entering the villa.

11. Alima Gagigo

Dumped: Left single during re-coupling

Alima was left single during a recoupling and, alongside Ryan, left the show.

12. Martin Enitan

Dumped: Not picked after Casa Amor.

13. Chris Middleton

Dumped: Not picked after Casa Amor.

14. Yas Broom

Dumped: Not picked after Casa Amor.

Despite initially forming a connection with Giorgio, he cooled it off just hours before the re-coupling.

15. Rheo Parnell

Dumped: Not picked after Casa Amor, despite forming a connection with Harry.

16. Emily Moran

Dumped: Left single after Casa Amor

After Tommy recoupled with Lucy from Casa Amor, Emily was left single and dumped from the island.

17. Giorgio Russo

Dumped: Left single after Casa Amor

After Billykiss recoupled with Boris, Giorgio was left single and dumped from the island.

18. Andrada Pop

Dumped: Public vote

After receiving the fewest votes from the public, Andrada was dumped in her couple with Ben Holbrough.

19. Ben Holbrough

Dumped: Public vote

After receiving the fewest votes from the public, Ben was dumped in his couple with Andrada Pop.

20. Tommy Bradley

Dumped: Public vote / Islander decision

In a dramatic turn, Tommy was voted among the least compatible by the public. Shakira and Ty, the most popular couple at the time, were given the power to choose who stayed — and Tommy was sent home.

21. Lucy Quinn

Dumped: Public vote / Islander decision

Lucy, also in the bottom couple, was dumped alongside Tommy by Shakira and Ty, the most popular couple at the time.

22. Lauren Wood

Dumped: Bombshell steal

With the arrival of the new bombshell, Angel, she chose to couple up with Ty, leaving Lauren single and dumped from the island.

23. Harrison Solomon

Walked: Followed for former flame Lauren

After former flame Lauren was dumped from the island, Harrison decided to leave the villa himself, stating he had “found what he was looking for.”

