A look back at Ryan Tubridy’s career to date

Ryan Tubridy will host his final episode of The Late Late Show tonight (May 26).

The 49-year-old announced his shock decision to leave RTÉ’s flagship show back in March.

It was recently revealed that Patrick Kielty, 52, will take over the reigns this September for the programme’s 61st season.

In honour of his final Late Late Show hosting gig, we’ve taken a look back at Ryan’s career to date:

Ryan began is career in broadcasting at the young age of 12, reviewing books for RTÉ 2FM’s Poporama.

After receiving a BA degree in History and Greek and Roman Civilisation from UCD, he became a runner in RTÉ, where he initially worked on The Gerry Ryan Show.

He later worked as a reporter for Today with Pat Kenny and occasionally hosted news show Five Seven Live.

In 1999, he presented Morning Glory, before moving to The Sunday Show; he later moved to The Full Irish.

In 2006, Ryan began presenting The Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 which he finished in 2010.

He later presented a radio show titled Tubridy, before he starting hosting his current RTÉ Radio 1 show The Ryan Tubridy Show in 2015.

In terms of television, the broadcaster began hosting his own live Saturday night talk show Tubridy Tonight.

In May 2009, it was announced that Ryan would take over from Pat Kenny as host of The Late Late Show.

Ryan brought back Gay Byrne’s iconic “one for everybody in the audience” catchphrase, which was disused by Pat.

The broadcaster’s first Late Late Show guest was former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

In March 2012, Ryan impressively made his debut on American TV during which he discussed his book JFK in Ireland.

He released his second book, The Irish Are Coming, in 2013.

Earlier this year, Ryan rocked the Irish showbiz world when he announced his shock decision to step down as Late Late Show host.