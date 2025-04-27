A guide to all the gigs happening in Dublin this summer

Dublin is set to host an exhilarating lineup of live music events this summer, featuring a blend of legendary acts, chart-topping artists, and emerging talents.
From something for the pop lovers, to heavy metal fans, there’s plenty to attend.
Here’s your comprehensive guide to the must-see gigs happening across the city from May through August 2025.
May 2025
David Gray – May 2, 3Arena: The beloved singer-songwriter returns with his soulful melodies.
Twenty One Pilots – May 9, 3Arena: Experience the dynamic duo’s high-energy performance.
Tate McRae – May 15, 3Arena: The rising pop sensation brings her emotive hits to Dublin.
June 2025
Iron Maiden – June 25, Malahide Castle
Dua Lipa – June 27, Aviva Stadium
Justin Timberlake – June 28, Aviva Stadium
Lana Del Rey – June 30, Aviva Stadium
July 2025
Rag’n’Bone Man – July 3, Trinity College:
Mumford & Sons – July 4, Malahide Castle
Marti Pellow – July 6, Trinity College
Camila Cabello – July 9, 3Arena
August 2025
Oasis Reunion – August 16–17, Croke Park