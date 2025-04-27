Ad
A guide to all the gigs happening in Dublin this summer

Sophie Byrne
Dublin is set to host an exhilarating lineup of live music events this summer, featuring a blend of legendary acts, chart-topping artists, and emerging talents.

From something for the pop lovers, to heavy metal fans, there’s plenty to attend.

Here’s your comprehensive guide to the must-see gigs happening across the city from May through August 2025.

May 2025

  • David GrayMay 2, 3Arena: The beloved singer-songwriter returns with his soulful melodies.

  • Twenty One PilotsMay 9, 3Arena: Experience the dynamic duo’s high-energy performance.

  • Tate McRaeMay 15, 3Arena: The rising pop sensation brings her emotive hits to Dublin.

 

June 2025

  • Iron MaidenJune 25, Malahide Castle

  • Dua LipaJune 27, Aviva Stadium

  • Justin TimberlakeJune 28, Aviva Stadium

  • Lana Del ReyJune 30, Aviva Stadium

Lana Del Rey

July 2025

  • Rag’n’Bone ManJuly 3, Trinity College:

  • Mumford & SonsJuly 4, Malahide Castle

  • Marti PellowJuly 6, Trinity College

  • Camila CabelloJuly 9, 3Arena

 

August 2025

  • Oasis ReunionAugust 16–17, Croke Park

 

