A guide to all the gigs happening in Dublin this summer

Dublin is set to host an exhilarating lineup of live music events this summer, featuring a blend of legendary acts, chart-topping artists, and emerging talents.

From something for the pop lovers, to heavy metal fans, there’s plenty to attend.

Here’s your comprehensive guide to the must-see gigs happening across the city from May through August 2025.

May 2025

David Gray – May 2, 3Arena: The beloved singer-songwriter returns with his soulful melodies. ​

Twenty One Pilots – May 9, 3Arena: Experience the dynamic duo’s high-energy performance. ​

Tate McRae – May 15, 3Arena: The rising pop sensation brings her emotive hits to Dublin.

June 2025

Iron Maiden – June 25, Malahide Castle

Dua Lipa – June 27, Aviva Stadium

Justin Timberlake – June 28, Aviva Stadium

Lana Del Rey – June 30, Aviva Stadium

July 2025

Rag’n’Bone Man – July 3, Trinity College:

Mumford & Sons – July 4, Malahide Castle

Marti Pellow – July 6, Trinity College

Camila Cabello – July 9, 3Arena

August 2025

Oasis Reunion – August 16–17, Croke Park